Renu Multiplus 240Ml

Product Description
- ReNu MultiPlus multi-purpose solution
- ReNu MultiPlus multi-purpose solution
- Fresh lens comfort removes protein daily
- Cleans, disinfects & rinses
- Stores and lubricates all soft contact lenses including silicone hydrogels
- Pack size: 240ML
Information
Ingredients
Hydranate® (Hydroxyalkylphosphonate) 0.03%, Boric Acid, Edetate Disodium, Poloxamine 1%, Sodium Borate and Sodium Chloride; Preserved with Dymed® (Polyaminopropyl Biguanide) 0.0001%
Storage
Store at room temperature
Preparation and Usage
- See package insert for directions for use and important safety information.
Warnings
- Precautions:
- Always discard solution from lens case after each use
- Keep the bottle tightly closed when not in use
- Use before expiration date marked on the carton and bottle
- Discard remaining solution within 90 days opening
- Keep out of reach of children
- Do not use if tamper evident seal on bottle is broken or missing with Hydranate® protein remover
- No Separate Enzyme Cleaner Required When Used Daily.
- If you are allergic to any ingredient in the product, do not use.
Name and address
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,
- 106 London Road,
- Kingston-upon-Thames,
- KT2 6TN,
- UK.
Net Contents
240ml
Safety information
