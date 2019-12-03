Sfc Chicken Poppets 190G

Greasy, grey, inedible. The saddest things I have
Chicken (45%), Wheat Flour, Water, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Yeast, Spices, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Oregano, Yeast Extract, Salt, Paprika Extract, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Colour (Curcumin), Soya Protein, Pea Fibre, Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Ascorbate), Thickener (Hydroxyethyl Cellulose)
Keep frozen -18°C.
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
Place the chicken poppets onto a baking tray and cook in a preheated oven Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 for 8-10 minutes.
All appliances vary and we have given you these instructions as a guide only.
Please ensure product is piping hot and cooked throughout before serving.
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1172 kJ
|-
|281 kcal
|Fat (g)
|18
|of which saturates (g)
|4.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|18
|of which sugars (g)
|1.1
|Protein (g)
|11
|Salt (g)
|1.3
BONE WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.
