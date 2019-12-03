By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sfc Chicken Poppets 190G

1(1)Write a review
Sfc Chicken Poppets 190G
£ 1.00
£5.27/kg

Product Description

  • Chopped and Shaped Formed Chicken Breast with Added Water in a Southern Fried Style Coating.
  • Original pieces of tasty, succulent formed chicken breast, coated with a southern fried style coating made to our secret recipe of herbs & spices
  • Made to our secret recipe of herbs & spices
  • Simply the Best
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • Pack size: 0.19kg

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (45%), Wheat Flour, Water, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Yeast, Spices, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Oregano, Yeast Extract, Salt, Paprika Extract, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Colour (Curcumin), Soya Protein, Pea Fibre, Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Ascorbate), Thickener (Hydroxyethyl Cellulose)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg, Celery, Mustard and Sesame

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
Place the chicken poppets onto a baking tray and cook in a preheated oven Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 for 8-10 minutes.
All appliances vary and we have given you these instructions as a guide only.
Please ensure product is piping hot and cooked throughout before serving.

Warnings

  • BONE WARNING:
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced & packed for:
  • SFC (Wholesale) Ltd,
  • 8 Westminster Chambers,
  • 106 Lord Street,
  • Southport,
  • PR8 1LF.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1172 kJ
-281 kcal
Fat (g)18
of which saturates (g)4.4
Carbohydrate (g)18
of which sugars (g)1.1
Protein (g)11
Salt (g)1.3

Safety information

BONE WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Greasy, grey, inedible. The saddest things I have

1 stars

Greasy, grey, inedible. The saddest things I have ever had the misfortune of cooking. Avoid.

