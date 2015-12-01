By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Basics Duct Tape

4.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Basics Duct Tape
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Strong reel of duct tape in a silver-effect finish
  • Strong adhesive tape easily seals & binds items together
  • Duct tape reel measures 15m long
  • Size 45mm wide and 15 meters long.

Information

Warnings

  • Warning: Safety first: to avoid damage or suffocation, please keep this wrapped away from babies and children

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Blister. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Safety first: to avoid damage or suffocation, please keep this wrapped away from babies and children

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco Value Duct Tape - fabulous!

5 stars

I bought this tape to shield my carpet borders when I was painting the skirting boards. It worked a treat and is excellent value!

Value

5 stars

Very good value compared to other places selling the same type

very good price and done the job.

5 stars

So happy with the duct tape, it really done the job and the price was even better.

Great product from Tesco

5 stars

Great duct tape at a fraction of the price of it's better known rivals. Did the job we and plenty left over for other projects, my only complaint is that it doesn't come in any colour other than silver, would have loved black. Thank you though Tesco!

Does the job

5 stars

Excellent value for money. Researched duct tape online and did not find this product elsewhere that could be beaten on price and quality.

Good quality tape

4 stars

The tape is cheap but very good quality. The 15m length is shorter than most but it means you use it up before the glue starts breaking down.

Great value for money

5 stars

Excellent value for money - used this to stick underfloor insulation boards together (xp board). Did the job perfectly at a fraction of the cost of other tape. Would definitely recommend.

great price

4 stars

Not worth paying the price of other brands when you can get this

Own brand but just as good

5 stars

Good value for money

great product

5 stars

this was just as good as more expensive brands, would recommend this product

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Keep It Handy Duct Tape 10M

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Parcel Tape 48Mmx66m

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Gorilla 11M Tape Black

£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here