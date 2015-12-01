Tesco Basics Duct Tape

Tesco Value Duct Tape - fabulous!
I bought this tape to shield my carpet borders when I was painting the skirting boards. It worked a treat and is excellent value!
Value
Very good value compared to other places selling the same type
very good price and done the job.
So happy with the duct tape, it really done the job and the price was even better.
Great product from Tesco
Great duct tape at a fraction of the price of it's better known rivals. Did the job we and plenty left over for other projects, my only complaint is that it doesn't come in any colour other than silver, would have loved black. Thank you though Tesco!
Does the job
Excellent value for money. Researched duct tape online and did not find this product elsewhere that could be beaten on price and quality.
Good quality tape
The tape is cheap but very good quality. The 15m length is shorter than most but it means you use it up before the glue starts breaking down.
Great value for money
Excellent value for money - used this to stick underfloor insulation boards together (xp board). Did the job perfectly at a fraction of the cost of other tape. Would definitely recommend.
great price
Not worth paying the price of other brands when you can get this
Own brand but just as good
Good value for money
great product
this was just as good as more expensive brands, would recommend this product