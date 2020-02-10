Tesco Red Berries Tea Bags 20'S 60G

Yuck!
Really disappointed! I’ve been drinking this for years, it was the best red berry tea out, even against the big brands. Since the packaging has changed so has the taste , it’s weak and and it’s horrible. Please go back to your original supplier.
Changed...
Since the packaging has changed, so has the flavour. Bit watery flavouring now. Such a shame as they were my favourites!
Never without a supply.
Really lovely tea. Leave the bag to soak for several minutes to bring out the deep rich colour and taste. Try with a teaspoonful of honey - delicious....wouldn't be without it in the cupboard.
Really lovely tea! Not too pungent or fragrant. Really helped me get through the Flu. Will buy again as I actually enjoy it.
Good price that's about it
Doesn't taste good, the price is good but your better off buying a more expensive tea and enjoying the taste