By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Berries Tea Bags 20'S 60G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Red Berries Tea Bags 20'S 60G
£ 0.75
£1.25/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy20kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • 20 Hibiscus infusion bags with fruit and flavourings.
  • VIBRANT & FRUITY Carefully selected for pure, crisp taste that's naturally caffeine free
  • VIBRANT & FRUITY Carefully selected for intense taste that's naturally caffeine free
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hibiscus (40%), Apple Pomace, Blackberry Leaves, Flavouring, Rosehip, Strawberry Pomace, Cranberry Pomace, Raspberry Pomace.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>Making your perfect infusion:</strong></p><ol> <li>Use one bag per person per cup.</li> <li>Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils. </li> <li>Infuse for about 3-5 minutes according to your personal taste. </li> <li>Serve without milk. </li></ol>

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100mlPer 200ml
Energy10kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.6g1.2g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuck!

1 stars

Really disappointed! I’ve been drinking this for years, it was the best red berry tea out, even against the big brands. Since the packaging has changed so has the taste , it’s weak and and it’s horrible. Please go back to your original supplier.

Changed...

3 stars

Since the packaging has changed, so has the flavour. Bit watery flavouring now. Such a shame as they were my favourites!

Never without a supply.

5 stars

Really lovely tea. Leave the bag to soak for several minutes to bring out the deep rich colour and taste. Try with a teaspoonful of honey - delicious....wouldn't be without it in the cupboard.

Really lovely tea! Not too pungent or fragrant. Re

5 stars

Really lovely tea! Not too pungent or fragrant. Really helped me get through the Flu. Will buy again as I actually enjoy it.

Good price that's about it

2 stars

Doesn't taste good, the price is good but your better off buying a more expensive tea and enjoying the taste

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here