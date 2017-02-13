By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Medium Basket 3 Pack Clear

4.5(49)Write a review
Medium Basket 3 Pack Clear
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Manufactured in the UK with 1st grade polypropylene
  • Ideal for small crafting & DIY items or bathroom storage
  • H13xW30xD20cm
  • Ideal for smaller crafting and DIY items or bathroom storage, these Wham Medium handy baskets come in a pack of 3. With a clear finish and openwork design, the Wham Medium handy baskets are made from strong and durable polypropylene.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

49 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Value

5 stars

I purchased these for the price but was very impressed with the quality as well. Just the right size that I wanted.

Basket

5 stars

Great item and excellet for keeping bathroom tidy .

Exactly what I wanted!

5 stars

Ordered, paid for and delvered in less than 24 hours. Exactly what I wanted and as described, so perfect!

Versatile

5 stars

Great price, many uses, kitchen cupboards, bathroom,shed or garage, tough little sturdy baskets

Good value

4 stars

Reasonable quality at a good price. Useful size for 'bits and pieces!'

Excellent service throughout

5 stars

I've recently moved and out to what feels like 'the sticks' and hadn't had the chance to check out the local tesco. So I completed my online shopping and tesco never seems to fail! Always great offers, plenty of flexibility with delivery slots and the drivers always so helpful and friendly. Thanks tesco!

Handy basket

4 stars

The description as "medium size" might be confusing, as an A6 notebook hardly fits in it. Besides that, resistant material and good value

So many uses

4 stars

These arrived smaller than I expected but actually are still really good for what I need. Perfect for bath toys which is why I originally bought them. I have another holding onions, garlic etc in my food cupboard and the third is home to my sons car track.

Time Savers!

5 stars

These save so much time - I can lift one when dusting, instead of dozens of small items like make-up. My shelves are transformed!

Great Value

5 stars

If you want a small plastic basket, look no further - excellent price.

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

New York Bakery Plain Bagels 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Offer

Tesco Timeless Classic Wine Glass 4 Pack

£ 5.00
£1.25/each

Buster Bathroom Plug Unblocker 300Ml

£ 2.33
£7.77/litre

Offer

Soreen Malt Lunchbox Loaves 5 Pack

£ 1.40
£0.28/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here