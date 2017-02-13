Medium Basket 3 Pack Clear

Great Value
I purchased these for the price but was very impressed with the quality as well. Just the right size that I wanted.
Basket
Great item and excellet for keeping bathroom tidy .
Exactly what I wanted!
Ordered, paid for and delvered in less than 24 hours. Exactly what I wanted and as described, so perfect!
Versatile
Great price, many uses, kitchen cupboards, bathroom,shed or garage, tough little sturdy baskets
Good value
Reasonable quality at a good price. Useful size for 'bits and pieces!'
Excellent service throughout
I've recently moved and out to what feels like 'the sticks' and hadn't had the chance to check out the local tesco. So I completed my online shopping and tesco never seems to fail! Always great offers, plenty of flexibility with delivery slots and the drivers always so helpful and friendly. Thanks tesco!
Handy basket
The description as "medium size" might be confusing, as an A6 notebook hardly fits in it. Besides that, resistant material and good value
So many uses
These arrived smaller than I expected but actually are still really good for what I need. Perfect for bath toys which is why I originally bought them. I have another holding onions, garlic etc in my food cupboard and the third is home to my sons car track.
Time Savers!
These save so much time - I can lift one when dusting, instead of dozens of small items like make-up. My shelves are transformed!
Great Value
If you want a small plastic basket, look no further - excellent price.