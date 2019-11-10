By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Complete Care Moisturiser Bb Cream Medium 50Ml

4.5(22)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Complete Care Moisturiser Bb Cream Medium 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Brightens the complexion & disguises imperfections in the skin
  • Protects the skin with SPF 15
  • Firms skin tone, refines pores & reduces the appearance of age spots
  • Want a perfect skin finish? Olay Complete BB Cream combines the long lasting moisturisation you love with SPF15 UV protection and nourishing vitamins, for beautiful healthy looking skin. This tinted moisturiser instantly hydrates your skin while evening your tone with a touch of foundation for a sheer, smooth finish. This 3-in-1 solution is designed to blend with your natural skin tone and helps hide imperfections, minimizing the need for concealer and foundation. Ideal for Medium skin shade.
  • SolaSheer UVA/UVB protection with SPF15
  • Nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5)
  • 24h Moisturisation that hydrates 7 layers deep
  • Light sheer coverage that evens tone for a perfect skin finish
  • Light texture, easily absorbed, dermatologically tested and won’t clog pores
  • Ideal for medium skin tone
  • Available in two shades
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Titanium Dioxide, Isopropyl Isostearate, Niacinamide, Polyethylene, Octocrylene, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dimethiconol, PEG-4, Triethanolamine, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Stearyl Alcohol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Stearate, C13-14 Alkane, Carbomer, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearic Acid, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, Alumina, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Silica, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Cinnamate, Geraniol, Amyl Cinnamal, CI 77492, CI 77491, CI 77499

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally and gently massage onto your face and neck. Avoid getting into your eyes.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes.

Return to

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes.

22 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this bb cream it absorbs quickly is not sticky and it feels lovely on your skin. There is nothing bad I can say about it. All I can say is. IT IS GREAT : )

Okay

4 stars

It's a good moisturiser with SPF that I know I can trust not to irritate or do anything strange to my skin.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this bb cream, you can hardly tell you have it on.. I hate creams that feel claggy on your skin but this isn’t one.

Excellent!

5 stars

Luxury product excellent coverage and long lasting

Excellent! ++

5 stars

I love Olay and love to try as many of olays products. My friend showed me Olay Complete BB Cream SPF15. So of course I wanted to give it a try out. The first time I put it on left my skin feeling soft was not greasy. The colour was not to much just a nice glow I liked I could see a difference in my skin. Some of my fine line were less. This will be great for summer and holidays. Love it 10/10 from me

Excellent!

5 stars

Wonderful bb moisturising cream with a hint of sunshine, sure to brighten you up.

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good value for money really good for my skin as makes it really soft

Excellent!

5 stars

Have been using Olay BB cream for years now and I’ve not found a similar priced cream that comes close to it. It’s light on the face and absorbs into the skin easily without feeling greasy or looking heavy on the skin. Only criticism is that I have to re apply after approx 6hrs. Very good product for the price

Excellent!

5 stars

Loved this it was great for my skin and left me glowing and hid the lines at my eyes and didnt slide of when it gets hot like some do! Olay has always been a favourite of mine! I loved the colour and the fact tht it protects me in the sunnis a bonus!

Excellent!

5 stars

What it says on the bottle,it does and more.wouldnt be without it now.my guilty pleasure.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

