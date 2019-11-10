Olay Complete Care Moisturiser Bb Cream Medium 50Ml

Excellent!
I love this bb cream it absorbs quickly is not sticky and it feels lovely on your skin. There is nothing bad I can say about it. All I can say is. IT IS GREAT : )
Okay
It's a good moisturiser with SPF that I know I can trust not to irritate or do anything strange to my skin.
Excellent!
Love this bb cream, you can hardly tell you have it on.. I hate creams that feel claggy on your skin but this isn’t one.
Excellent!
Luxury product excellent coverage and long lasting
Excellent! ++
I love Olay and love to try as many of olays products. My friend showed me Olay Complete BB Cream SPF15. So of course I wanted to give it a try out. The first time I put it on left my skin feeling soft was not greasy. The colour was not to much just a nice glow I liked I could see a difference in my skin. Some of my fine line were less. This will be great for summer and holidays. Love it 10/10 from me
Excellent!
Wonderful bb moisturising cream with a hint of sunshine, sure to brighten you up.
Excellent!
Really good value for money really good for my skin as makes it really soft
Excellent!
Have been using Olay BB cream for years now and I’ve not found a similar priced cream that comes close to it. It’s light on the face and absorbs into the skin easily without feeling greasy or looking heavy on the skin. Only criticism is that I have to re apply after approx 6hrs. Very good product for the price
Excellent!
Loved this it was great for my skin and left me glowing and hid the lines at my eyes and didnt slide of when it gets hot like some do! Olay has always been a favourite of mine! I loved the colour and the fact tht it protects me in the sunnis a bonus!
Excellent!
What it says on the bottle,it does and more.wouldnt be without it now.my guilty pleasure.