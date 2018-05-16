By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pineapple Chunks In Light Syrup 432G

£ 0.80
£3.09/kg
1/2 of a can
  • Energy637kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars35.6g
    40%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 295kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple chunks in light syrup.
  • HAND PICKED Checked for ripeness by our growers and selected at their sweetest
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 259g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Philippines

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

259g

Net Contents

432g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy295kJ / 69kcal637kJ / 150kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.5g35.6g
Sugars16.5g35.6g
Fibre0.7g1.5g
Protein0.5g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

