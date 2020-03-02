Tesco Hp 21 Printer Ink

Excellent value for money
Ink works perfectly well in Hp printer and I can see no difference between this.and the original version. Why pay.out more in store? Product was efficiently delivered to my chosen store in under 24 hours at least cost. Very happy!
perfect
bought it about a month ago, very happy with my purchase
Great value
This item is very good value and very good quality as always,
Low Quality
Much cheaper than genuine HP cartridges, but quality of output much worse than genuine HP cartridges. Avoid.
great value
a cheap version of the cartridges required for my printer but worked well and lasted well would buy again good value
print quality
very good product with nice print quality,troublefree collection service
value for money
bought this 3 weeks ago and it does what it says. had these before and last a good amount of time. over all good value for money. no need to purchase hp brand,
Good combo pack.
Reasonably priced combo pack
Very good OEM alternative
Reasonable price for generic cartridges. Good print quality
Good Purchase well satisfied!
I have bought this double multipack form you in the past and it was excellent woud recommend it anytime!