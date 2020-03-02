By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hp 21 Printer Ink

4.5(15)Write a review
£ 22.00
Product Description

  • Tesco printer-ink cartridge
  • Prints approximately 190 pages in black and 165 in colour
  • Fade-resistant and smudge-free finish
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces a HP21/HP22 Combo Pack.

    These cartridges are compatible with the following printer models: -

    Deskjet 3910, 3915, 3918, 3920, 3930, 3938, 3940, D1311, D1320, D1330, D1341, D1360, D1368, D1420, D1430, D1445, D1455, D1460, D1470, D1560, D2320, D2330, D2345, D2360, D2368, D2400, D2430, D2460

    Deskjet AIO F310, F325, F335, F340, F350, F370, F375, F378, F380, F385, F388, F390, F394, F2100, F2110, F2120, F2128, F2149, F2180, F2185, F2187, F2188, F2280, F2290, F4135, F4140, F4150, F4172, F4175, F4180, F4185, F4188, F4190, F4194

    Fax 1250

    Officejet AIO 4311, 4312, 4314, 4315, 4317, 4319, 4352, 4353, 4355, 4357, 4359, J3608, J3640, J3650, J3680 PSC 1401, 1402, 1403, 1406, 1408, 1410, 1415, 1417

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Ink works perfectly well in Hp printer and I can see no difference between this.and the original version. Why pay.out more in store? Product was efficiently delivered to my chosen store in under 24 hours at least cost. Very happy!

perfect

5 stars

bought it about a month ago, very happy with my purchase

Great value

4 stars

This item is very good value and very good quality as always,

Low Quality

1 stars

Much cheaper than genuine HP cartridges, but quality of output much worse than genuine HP cartridges. Avoid.

great value

5 stars

a cheap version of the cartridges required for my printer but worked well and lasted well would buy again good value

print quality

5 stars

very good product with nice print quality,troublefree collection service

value for money

4 stars

bought this 3 weeks ago and it does what it says. had these before and last a good amount of time. over all good value for money. no need to purchase hp brand,

Good combo pack.

4 stars

Reasonably priced combo pack

Very good OEM alternative

4 stars

Reasonable price for generic cartridges. Good print quality

Good Purchase well satisfied!

5 stars

I have bought this double multipack form you in the past and it was excellent woud recommend it anytime!

