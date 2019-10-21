By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
U Jedrusia Sauerkraut Mushroom Dumplings 400G

£ 1.45
£3.63/kg

Product Description

  • Dumplings with sauerkraut and mushroom filling.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Recipe no 6
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sauerkraut 27% (Cabbage, Salt), Water, Fried Onion (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Mushroom 4%, Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Salt, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper, Dried Carrot, Parsley

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Soya, Sulphites, Celery, Mustard allergies due to manufacturing process

Storage

Keep at temperatures +2°C to +6°C.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Once opened use immediately.

Hob
Instructions: Take a large saucepan with water. Boil water, reduce the heat. Remove all packaging. Add the dumplings and cook for 2 minutes not allowing water to boil.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Alternatively fry in a hot pan with oil, turning half way through.

Warnings

  • Do not eat uncooked.

Name and address

  • U Jędrusia Sp. z o.o.,
  • Przemęczanki 32,
  • 32-107 Radziemice.

Return to

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuescooked product: per 100 g:
Energy 643 kJ/153 kcal
Fat 4.0 g
of which saturates 0.5 g
Carbohydrate 24 g
of which sugar 1.1 g
Fibre 2.8 g
Protein 4.2 g
Salt 1.4 g

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Surprisingly yummy <3

5 stars

Surprisingly yummy vegetarian dumplings. Biggest hit in our household. Will try more Polish food <3

