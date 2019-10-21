U Jedrusia Sauerkraut Mushroom Dumplings 400G

Surprisingly yummy <3
Surprisingly yummy vegetarian dumplings. Biggest hit in our household. Will try more Polish food <3
Wheat Flour, Sauerkraut 27% (Cabbage, Salt), Water, Fried Onion (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Mushroom 4%, Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Salt, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper, Dried Carrot, Parsley
Keep at temperatures +2°C to +6°C.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Once opened use immediately.
Hob
Instructions: Take a large saucepan with water. Boil water, reduce the heat. Remove all packaging. Add the dumplings and cook for 2 minutes not allowing water to boil.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Alternatively fry in a hot pan with oil, turning half way through.
400g
|Typical Values
|cooked product: per 100 g:
|Energy
|643 kJ/153 kcal
|Fat
|4.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|24 g
|of which sugar
|1.1 g
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
Do not eat uncooked.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019