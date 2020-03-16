Tesco Limescale Prevention Tabs 40 Pack

Great and easy to use
Great and easy to use
Great Value!
I have been using this product for the past two years and it appears to work very well. Much cheaper than other branded goods. I just pop it in the drum with a washing tablet!
Excellent!
Just as good as the name brand ones, much more cost effective! Works very well, pop one in with every wash for fresh laundry. Ideal for if your washing machine starts getting smelly. Top buy.
Don’t buy
gives poor cleaning results. Will not be buying again
Bring back the powder!
This works as well as the powder, which was great, except now I'm putting plastic wrappers into landfill unnecessarily. Why did you stop making the powder? We live in a hard water area, so this is an important product to us, but I hate all the plastic I have to throw away. Will need to find another product.