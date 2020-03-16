By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Limescale Prevention Tabs 40 Pack

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Limescale Prevention Tabs 40 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.09/each

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Limescale Prevention Tablets 40's
  • Softens hard water Protects & cleans your machine
  • Tesco Limescale Prevention Tablets Protects* & cleans** your washing machine with every wash, helping to prevent the build up of limescale and bad odours *Helps protect heating element from overworking and breaking down. *Helps protect drum and plastic parts from becoming encrusted. **Helps keep a cleaner machine as dirt and detergent residues can rinse away more easily.

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Polycarboxylates. <5% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Produced in Luxembourg

Preparation and Usage

  • Use one tablet per wash in addition to your detergent. Unwrap 1 tablet and place at the back and bottom of the washing machine drum before adding garments. Not suitable for pre-wash programmes. Pull tab to open. Close box after use.
  • Do not break or crush tablets.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • -

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600 g e (40 X 15g)

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great and easy to use

4 stars

Great and easy to use

Great Value!

5 stars

I have been using this product for the past two years and it appears to work very well. Much cheaper than other branded goods. I just pop it in the drum with a washing tablet!

Excellent!

5 stars

Just as good as the name brand ones, much more cost effective! Works very well, pop one in with every wash for fresh laundry. Ideal for if your washing machine starts getting smelly. Top buy.

Don’t buy

1 stars

gives poor cleaning results. Will not be buying again

Bring back the powder!

2 stars

This works as well as the powder, which was great, except now I'm putting plastic wrappers into landfill unnecessarily. Why did you stop making the powder? We live in a hard water area, so this is an important product to us, but I hate all the plastic I have to throw away. Will need to find another product.

