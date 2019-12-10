Caribbean Twist Pina Colada 70Cl
Product Description
- A sparkling pineapple and coconut flavour cocktail made with blended fermented alcohol with sugar and sweetener.
- Real fruit
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Ingredients
7% Fruit Juice (Pineapple)
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before Date: See bottle.
Produce of
Produced & bottled in the UK
Warnings
- CAUTION: Pressurised bottle, take care when opening.
Name and address
- Produced & bottled by:
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD,
- England.
Return to
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD,
- England.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: Pressurised bottle, take care when opening.
