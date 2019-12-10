By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Caribbean Twist Pina Colada 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Caribbean Twist Pina Colada 70Cl
£ 2.00
£2.86/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A sparkling pineapple and coconut flavour cocktail made with blended fermented alcohol with sugar and sweetener.
  • Real fruit
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Ingredients

7% Fruit Juice (Pineapple)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before Date: See bottle.

Produce of

Produced & bottled in the UK

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Pressurised bottle, take care when opening.

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD,
  • England.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD,
  • England.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Pressurised bottle, take care when opening.

