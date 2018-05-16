Osem Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Chips 250G

Product Description
- Chocolate and chocolate Chips Cake
- Gluten free
- Kosher for Passover Parve Chief Rabbinate Yokneam
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Potato Starch, Whole Eggs, Palm Oil, Egg Yolk, Bittersweet Chocolate and Chocolate Chips (5.5%) {Sugar, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Vanillin}, Tapioca Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Tapioca Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Leavening Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Food Color (Sulfite Ammonia Caramel), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Ester of Fatty Acids), Artificial Flavors, Stabilizer (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Contain Eggs and Sulfite, May contain traces of Walnuts and Coconut
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Importer address
- Osem UK Ltd,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Hemmells,
- Laindon,
- Basildon,
- Essex,
Return to
- Osem UK Ltd,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Hemmells,
- Laindon,
- Basildon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1604
|(Kcal)
|382
|Fat (g)
|16
|of which saturates (g)
|7.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|56
|of which sugars (g)
|24.7
|Protein (g)
|3.5
|Salt (g)
|0.63
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021