By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Crab Rocket & Chilli Linguine 350G

2.5(13)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Crab Rocket & Chilli Linguine 350G
£ 3.50
£10.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1717kJ 408kcal
    20%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Linguine pasta with crab in a cream and tomato sauce topped with rocket and red chilli.
  • Delicate wild caught crab and fiery red chillies in a creamy white wine sauce, with linguine. To create a sauce that showcases the delicate earthy flavours of wild caught crab, our chefs combine velvety whipping cream, white wine and lemon juice with tangy tomato passata. Peppery fresh rocket and the kick of red chillies add a spice contrast, while linguine, is perfect for clinging to the rich sauce.
  • Delicate wild caught crab and fiery red chillies in a creamy white wine sauce, with linguine. To create a sauce that showcases the delicate earthy flavours of wild caught crab, our chefs combine velvety whipping cream, white wine and lemon juice with tangy tomato passata. Peppery fresh rocket and the kick of red chillies add a spice contrast, while linguine, is perfect for clinging to the rich sauce.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Crab (Crustacean) (14%), Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Tomato Passata, White Wine, Rocket, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Anchovy (Fish), Carrot, Prawn Powder (Crustacean), Onion, Leek, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Thyme, Bay, Fennel, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W / 900W 3 mins 30 secs / 3 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for oven heating.
  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (350g)
Energy491kJ / 117kcal1717kJ / 408kcal
Fat3.6g12.7g
Saturates1.9g6.7g
Carbohydrate14.8g51.7g
Sugars1.6g5.5g
Fibre1.1g3.7g
Protein5.7g20.0g
Salt0.4g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Left wanting more!

4 stars

I actually really liked it compared to all negative reviews. Yes there could be more crab but for the price what do you really expect. Did taste like it was more in a Parmesan/cheesy sauce. Enjoyed it but portion size was laughable once cooked it is about 1/4 of the dish would more sort a side dish to something else. Would buy again!

Recipe changed for the worse

1 stars

Used to be my favourite Tesco Finest meal, after the recipe change I absolutely hate it. Completely different, maybe from a different supplier.

Not the Finest!

3 stars

Used to really enjoy this crab linguine until the recipe changed. Now it’s watery and bland with no obvious shredded crab. Obviously a cost cutting alteration!

Bring back the old recipe

1 stars

We used to buy this every shop. The recipe changed. Just tried it again and it’s not nice. Please bring back the old recipe

Don’t do it 🤢!

1 stars

Possibly the worst meal I’ve ever had. Wish I’d picked up the tikka masala my husband had - that was lovely. The overriding smell when it cooks is of ‘off fish’ and the taste is the same. Waste of money and never again 🤢 Gross 🤢 I only gave it one star because I couldn’t give it none!!! Sorry!

Single use plastic !

3 stars

Tasty but very basic, with not much to it, Shame about the single use plastic !!

Too wet and creamy

2 stars

Way too wet and creamy for me

Misleading description

1 stars

Quite upset when this arrived as it sounded lovely, unfortunately ,although it was called Crab and Chilli on the ordering page,it was actually Crab,Rocket and Chilli on the packaging. I cant bear rocket, and dont know anyone who does so its gone in the bin. Wasteful I know but has taught me to click on the page and read the ingredients.

Can't oven cook this

1 stars

Low score because of microwave requirement. It might be lovely but it's not obvious that you need a microwave to cook this - small print on the back I shall try heating it in a pan and see what it's like. Tesco - not everyone has a microwave or wants one - lesson learnt - read entire packaging

Hard to get into!

4 stars

Very tasty indeed. The sauce could take a few more noodles. A tab to aid removal of film would be of enormous help!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest King Prawn Spaghetti 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Prawn & Chorizo Paella 475G

£ 3.50
£7.37/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Steak Ragu 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest King Prawn Chilli Noodles 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here