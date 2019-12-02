Tesco Finest Crab Rocket & Chilli Linguine 350G

Left wanting more!
I actually really liked it compared to all negative reviews. Yes there could be more crab but for the price what do you really expect. Did taste like it was more in a Parmesan/cheesy sauce. Enjoyed it but portion size was laughable once cooked it is about 1/4 of the dish would more sort a side dish to something else. Would buy again!
Recipe changed for the worse
Used to be my favourite Tesco Finest meal, after the recipe change I absolutely hate it. Completely different, maybe from a different supplier.
Not the Finest!
Used to really enjoy this crab linguine until the recipe changed. Now it’s watery and bland with no obvious shredded crab. Obviously a cost cutting alteration!
Bring back the old recipe
We used to buy this every shop. The recipe changed. Just tried it again and it’s not nice. Please bring back the old recipe
Don’t do it 🤢!
Possibly the worst meal I’ve ever had. Wish I’d picked up the tikka masala my husband had - that was lovely. The overriding smell when it cooks is of ‘off fish’ and the taste is the same. Waste of money and never again 🤢 Gross 🤢 I only gave it one star because I couldn’t give it none!!! Sorry!
Single use plastic !
Tasty but very basic, with not much to it, Shame about the single use plastic !!
Too wet and creamy
Way too wet and creamy for me
Misleading description
Quite upset when this arrived as it sounded lovely, unfortunately ,although it was called Crab and Chilli on the ordering page,it was actually Crab,Rocket and Chilli on the packaging. I cant bear rocket, and dont know anyone who does so its gone in the bin. Wasteful I know but has taught me to click on the page and read the ingredients.
Can't oven cook this
Low score because of microwave requirement. It might be lovely but it's not obvious that you need a microwave to cook this - small print on the back I shall try heating it in a pan and see what it's like. Tesco - not everyone has a microwave or wants one - lesson learnt - read entire packaging
Hard to get into!
Very tasty indeed. The sauce could take a few more noodles. A tab to aid removal of film would be of enormous help!