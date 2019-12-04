By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Danone Actimel Vanilla Drink 8X100g

image 1 of Danone Actimel Vanilla Drink 8X100g
£ 2.75
£0.34/100g

1 Bottle (100g)
  • Energy344 kJ 81 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 344 kJ/81 kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins B6 and D, and vanilla extract.
  • Enjoy as part of healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • Start your day with Actimel cultured shot
  • Every single shot is packed with fermented milk full of L. casei and other cultures.
  • It also contains vitamins D & B6 to support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Feel ready to take on your day!
  • With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
  • Cultured shot with L. casei
  • 3 strains of live cultures
  • Over 8h fermentation
  • New look, same recipe
  • Vitamins D & B6
  • No preservatives and colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 800g
Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar/Liquid Sugar (Sucrose: 9.9%), Dextrose, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Modified Tapioca Starch, Vanilla Extract, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vitamins (B6, D)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.Use by: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended consumption: 1 bottle per day.
  • Shake before use!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB: Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI: Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,

  • GB: Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Careline: 0808 144 9451
  • www.actimel.co.uk
  • ROI: Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Careline: 1800 949 992

Net Contents

8 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g%RI*
Energy 344 kJ/81 kcal4
Fat 1.5 g2
of which saturates 1.1 g5
Carbohydrate 13 g5
of which sugars 13 g15
Fibre 0 g-
Protein 2.8 g6
Salt 0.10 g2
Calcium 120 mg15
Vitamin B6 0.21 mg15
Vitamin D 0.75 µg15
*RI : Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

