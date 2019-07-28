Tesco Double Strength Blackcurrant Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

This is the only juice that my family will drink.
This is the only juice that my family will drink.
Outstanding for value and flavour !
Now THIS is the real deal !!! Most other supermarkets produce their own brands of squash but as far as I can tell, the ones that do produce a squash with Blackcurrant in it usually produce Apple and Blackcurrant and they all seem to be seriously lacking in flavour ... THIS Blackcurrant only squash is bursting with flavour and there is consequently no need to go any stronger than the recommended 1 to 9 ratio of squash to water to make it taste of something unlike many other " double-strength " squashes :)
so good, no sugar too
top score for a top product. it is sugar free, good for me as i am trying to stay off sugar as much as i can for teeth and diabetes. The taste is really good and can easily compete and may be even better than branded blackcurrant squashes. a great choice if you and your family love red drinks. careful though, its very strong, you only need a little per glass
Delicious fruity squash
Really delicious strong blackcurrant taste. Far nicer, stronger and sweeter than Ribena and nice to have an own brand without apple included. My favourite squash.
favourite of mine
great value for money
Just as good as the more expensive brands
I used to only buy robinsons squash but decided to give this a try. So glad I did as it actually tastes better and I'd cheaper
Good value
My grandchildren only drink this pop