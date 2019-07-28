By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Double Strength Blackcurrant Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

7 Reviews
Tesco Double Strength Blackcurrant Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L
£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml
One glass
  • Energy13kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • RICH & BERRY SWEET Bursting with 22% fruit juice from concentrate Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • RICH & BERRY SWEET Bursting with 22% fruit juice from concentrate
  • Pack size: 1.5l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (22%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Malic Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 9 parts water. Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

60 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal13kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

This is the only juice that my family will drink.

5 stars

This is the only juice that my family will drink.

Outstanding for value and flavour !

5 stars

Now THIS is the real deal !!! Most other supermarkets produce their own brands of squash but as far as I can tell, the ones that do produce a squash with Blackcurrant in it usually produce Apple and Blackcurrant and they all seem to be seriously lacking in flavour ... THIS Blackcurrant only squash is bursting with flavour and there is consequently no need to go any stronger than the recommended 1 to 9 ratio of squash to water to make it taste of something unlike many other " double-strength " squashes :)

so good, no sugar too

5 stars

top score for a top product. it is sugar free, good for me as i am trying to stay off sugar as much as i can for teeth and diabetes. The taste is really good and can easily compete and may be even better than branded blackcurrant squashes. a great choice if you and your family love red drinks. careful though, its very strong, you only need a little per glass

Delicious fruity squash

5 stars

Really delicious strong blackcurrant taste. Far nicer, stronger and sweeter than Ribena and nice to have an own brand without apple included. My favourite squash.

favourite of mine

5 stars

great value for money

Just as good as the more expensive brands

5 stars

I used to only buy robinsons squash but decided to give this a try. So glad I did as it actually tastes better and I'd cheaper

Good value

5 stars

My grandchildren only drink this pop

