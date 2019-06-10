By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Beef Fillet Tails

Counter Beef Fillet Tails
£ 3.54
£29.50/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • British Beef Fillet Tails
  • Counter British Beef Fillet Tails

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy648kJ / 155kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat7.9g70g
Saturates3.8g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein20.9g50g
Salt0.1g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

So tender

5 stars

Lean and tender tails, used for beef Stroganoff... Delicious! I've ordered this cut several times and never disappointed. Such a shame it's now only available for grocery deliveries after 1pm Wednesday to Saturday!

