Tesco Co-Q10 30Mg 90S
Product Description
- Co-enzyme Q10 with thiamine food supplement.
- A daily supplement containing 2 essential nutrients. Formulated with thiamin to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- 100mg 1 a day
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Capsule Shell [Beef Gelatine, Glycerol, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Co-Enzyme Q10, Silicon Dioxide, Thiamin.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Warnings
- A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.
Net Contents
30 Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One capsule
|%RI*
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.17mg
|15
Safety information
