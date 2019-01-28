Sci-Mx 100% Whey Protein 908G Strawberry

Too sweet.
High protein. low sugar, tastes OK. REALLY sweet though so way to much artificial sweetener for my liking.
Good product
Great product, and good value! quick delivery. Tastes good
Quality product!
Very happy with the results of this protein. Will definitely be considering other Sci-MX products when needed. Would definitely recommend if someone is looking to have as least carbs as possible but still a high protein in-take.
Tastes ok!
It tastes ok. Mixing it with water (shaking) is fast and easy, almost no chunks. Only reason for not giving it 5 stars is the size -- should have purchased the bigger one (908g / 45g serving = 20).
Builds muscle like food!
I bought this product as it was very affordable. As a body builder I take protien shakes at least twice a day ( also eating 350 grams of protien daily) and this product helped me gain the extra muscle I needed to win my bodybuilding competitions! For example, two months ago I was deadlifting 260 kg and now I am doing 310 kg and this is just after 2 months of using it! Maybe superman used this product because it is super and I am a strong man! Buy buy buy and so too could u look like superman or even better, like me!
Great stuff
Great product, fast dispatch, great value so deffinitely recommend
great taste
Best whey protein i have tried yet Good value for money
Keeps me full and tastes great
I quite like the taste and use it as filler in between meals. One scoop isn't enough so I use two.