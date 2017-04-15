By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vileda Flat Mop Refill

4.5(46)Write a review
Vileda Flat Mop Refill
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Mop
  • Refill contains microfibre to help remove dirt
  • Collectex material to pick up particles
  • Machine washable
  • The Vileda Active Max Flat Mop Refill contains microfibre to help remove stubborn dirt and Collectex material to pick up particles which can then be easily washed out. Machine washable.
  • Composition:
  • 50% Polyester, 30% Regenerated Cotton, 20% Polypropylene.
  • Microfibre cotton
  • For tough dirt
  • Absorbency
  • Can be used on wood, laminate, tiled or vinyl flooring
  • Special shape helps clean into the corners
  • Microfibre for thorough cleaning and removal of stubborn dirt and marks
  • Easy to wring

Information

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Mop Pad Replacement: Push the button and lift the handle upwards. Slide the mop frame into the mop pad pockets. Lock by pressing downwards.

Name and address

  • Freudenberg Household Products LP,
  • Vileda House,
  • 2 Chichester Street,
  • Rochdale,
  • Lancashire,
  • OL16 2AX.

Return to

  • Freudenberg Household Products LP,
  • Vileda House,
  • 2 Chichester Street,
  • Rochdale,
  • Lancashire,
  • OL16 2AX.
  • Customer Care Line No. 0345 769 73 56
  • www.vileda.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

46 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a chore anymore!!

5 stars

Got this mop a few months ago, I have dogs and kids in and out the back door all the time so mopping is a regular, back breaking, sweat pumping chore... this mop is fantastic! I highly recommend. The refill is so easy to take off, wash and put back on. Well worth it

Fabulous product!!!!

5 stars

We have just had new wood flooring in the lounge. What a fab product this Vileda mop is, so easy and convenient.

Worth the money

5 stars

Bought this mop because we use them at work , great mops and Tesco were the cheapest , so go get yourselves one!

Long lasting.

5 stars

I have owned my vileda mop for 9 years and only had to buy the mop flat head covers! They are washable and reusedable and they are used on a daily basis great buy.

Good Stuff

5 stars

It's good both for wiping and washing floors! it's not that cheap but at least it's worth it.

Mop Head

4 stars

Thought it was for wet and dry use but it is only for dry use but washable.

mop-head

4 stars

There is little to say about the floor-wiping part of a floor mop. It mops. It hasn't broken or torn, so far. It doesn't smell. It goes through a washing machine. It is not difficult to fit onto the mop. It is no more ugly than any others. I would of course prefer a plain grey colour rather than any pale colour that draws attention to the thing. That's all - it's just a floor mop...

Good Quality

5 stars

Easy to use and good quality clean! I run a cleaning business and this is by far the best for all your mopping needs!

Works well

5 stars

Dusts my new wooden floor beautifully and was not too expensive

Easy to order

5 stars

Easy to order and fast delivery to local garage! Kept informed as to status of order. Great transaction and very good product. Can't find the flat mop refill anywhere else.

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Vileda Ultramax 1-2 Spray Refill

£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Tesco Microfibre Bendy Duster

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Vlda String Mocio Refill

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Tesco Ribbed Cleaning Cloths 4 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.45/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here