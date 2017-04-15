Vileda Flat Mop Refill

Not a chore anymore!!
Got this mop a few months ago, I have dogs and kids in and out the back door all the time so mopping is a regular, back breaking, sweat pumping chore... this mop is fantastic! I highly recommend. The refill is so easy to take off, wash and put back on. Well worth it
Fabulous product!!!!
We have just had new wood flooring in the lounge. What a fab product this Vileda mop is, so easy and convenient.
Worth the money
Bought this mop because we use them at work , great mops and Tesco were the cheapest , so go get yourselves one!
Long lasting.
I have owned my vileda mop for 9 years and only had to buy the mop flat head covers! They are washable and reusedable and they are used on a daily basis great buy.
Good Stuff
It's good both for wiping and washing floors! it's not that cheap but at least it's worth it.
Mop Head
Thought it was for wet and dry use but it is only for dry use but washable.
mop-head
There is little to say about the floor-wiping part of a floor mop. It mops. It hasn't broken or torn, so far. It doesn't smell. It goes through a washing machine. It is not difficult to fit onto the mop. It is no more ugly than any others. I would of course prefer a plain grey colour rather than any pale colour that draws attention to the thing. That's all - it's just a floor mop...
Good Quality
Easy to use and good quality clean! I run a cleaning business and this is by far the best for all your mopping needs!
Works well
Dusts my new wooden floor beautifully and was not too expensive
Easy to order
Easy to order and fast delivery to local garage! Kept informed as to status of order. Great transaction and very good product. Can't find the flat mop refill anywhere else.