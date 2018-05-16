By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Standard Raisin Crispy Slices 5 Pack 218G

Tesco Standard Raisin Crispy Slices 5 Pack 218G
£ 0.95
£0.44/100g
3 slices
  • Energy693kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1593kJ / 377kcal

Product Description

  • Biscuits with a raisin, currant and apple fruit filling.
  • Cinnamon sprinkle. Oven baked for a golden crunch, with a chewy fruit centre. Our family run bakers have over 150 years’ experience. Passing down their knowledge and care for five generations, they use their expertise to create high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 218G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Raisins (18%), Sugar, Currants (5%), Oat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Inulin, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rice Flour, Wheat Bran, Concentrated Apple Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Oatmeal, Whey Powder (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Apple Concentrate, Pasteurised Egg, Cinnamon, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Citrates, Sodium Citrates).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

218g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 slices (44g)
Energy1593kJ / 377kcal693kJ / 164kcal
Fat3.9g1.7g
Saturates1.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate76.6g33.3g
Sugars33.5g14.6g
Fibre5.5g2.4g
Protein6.0g2.6g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

