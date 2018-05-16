Tesco Standard Raisin Crispy Slices 5 Pack 218G

- Energy693kJ 164kcal8%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars14.6g16%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1593kJ / 377kcal
Product Description
- Biscuits with a raisin, currant and apple fruit filling.
- Cinnamon sprinkle. Oven baked for a golden crunch, with a chewy fruit centre. Our family run bakers have over 150 years’ experience. Passing down their knowledge and care for five generations, they use their expertise to create high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
- Pack size: 218G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Raisins (18%), Sugar, Currants (5%), Oat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Inulin, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rice Flour, Wheat Bran, Concentrated Apple Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Oatmeal, Whey Powder (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Apple Concentrate, Pasteurised Egg, Cinnamon, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Citrates, Sodium Citrates).
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
218g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 slices (44g)
|Energy
|1593kJ / 377kcal
|693kJ / 164kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|76.6g
|33.3g
|Sugars
|33.5g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|2.4g
|Protein
|6.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
