Tesco Rad-108 World Band Radio

3.5(72)Write a review
£ 9.95
£9.95/each

Product Description

  • World-band radio
  • 3.5mm auxiliary input
  • Battery-operated (not included)
  • - Analog Tuning AM/FM/LW /SW1-9Radio
  • - Built-in Antenna Bar ,
  • - 180 degrees Rod antenna,
  • - Built-in Mono speaker
  • - 3.5 mm Earphone Jack, DC Jack
  • Analog Tuning AM/FM/LW /SW1-9Radio

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

72 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic little radio at an incredibly low price!

5 stars

Great little radio for the price! I had been looking for a small radio with shortwave for some time! This little radio is superb for the price! it's very sensitive with a surprisingly good sound! Every bit as good as the rather large "Grundig" set I have,and being totally "pocketable" due to its small size! It's cheap on batteries too! Using only 2 aa's rather than 4! Heck if it breaks...I'll just bin it and buy another at this price!

Rubbish buy.

1 stars

Cutting out after about a minute. The on/ off button too sensitive as is tuning . Cheap rubbish but no receipt as bought with other groceries. Too embarrassed to take it back! Not worth the hassle.

Small but capable.

5 stars

I asked my son to buy me a cheap radio for Christmas, like a good son he bought me one. It works fine and is loud and clear. I live in a poor reception area and I'm slightly deaf so I'm really surprised how well this radio works. I'm very pleased with it and would recommend it to anyone who only wants a small radio.

Great transportable radio

5 stars

Bought to take on fishing trips (where reception can be poor). Great size, great reception-very crisp and clear. Can tune into so many different radio stations. Great price. Would highly recommend.

Difficult to use for FM

2 stars

This may work better for World radio channels but so far has failed to stay on for more than a minute on an FM station. Not impressed

Poor quality but best radio for everyone

2 stars

Very poor quality made . But very good reception on fm SW bands do not work as well as some world band recivers having been an expert in radio technology I would recommend this to everyone it's better than dab better than most radios available just a shame on the quality of matriels could have been stronger and for £8 it isn't that cheap. I'd value it at £6 . In my expertise.

Unbelievable Value

4 stars

Bought this a month ago and ok it is not the best sound quality (tinny) but it is an excellent radio with very good reception and has a very smooth traditional analogue tuning dial which is far easier to use than a digital scanning device used on other radios and all for £8.00 if you are looking for a radio for occasional use this has to be a strong contender

Poor

1 stars

The expressions ‘you get what you pay for’ and ‘if it looks too good to be true, it probably is’ describe this radio perfectly. To be fair, it’s good value for the price, but it really does feel cheap. Mine also had an intermittent fault in the form of a buzz. However, it did receive stations and appeared to have reasonable sensitivity. If you really want to pay rock bottom price, it might be acceptable, but I would not recommend it.

A super little radio for the price

5 stars

Had this a couple of months now and it has fulfilled all my requirements. Small, clear and just brilliant for this price. Excellent size for use whilst gardening.

Great little radio;excellent signal, under £10!

5 stars

My last LW radio died a couple of years ago. No MW/FM/DAB works where I live due to a quirk in the local topography so I was using online radio (risking my tech in my steamy, splashy kitchen). However, as soon as I switched Tesco's RAD108 on I could tune in to clear, noise-free radio stations on SW and LW. I couldn't have asked for more!

