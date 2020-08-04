Found Dried Wild Porcini Mushroom 25G

Product Description
- Porcini Dried Mushrooms
- Remarkable in risotto
- The Italians are crazy for these rich, nutty mushrooms because they're versatile and delicious
- This pack contains naturally dried, handpicked Porcini (Boletus edulis) wild mushrooms
- Grown by nature - picked by hand
- High in fibre
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Storage
Keep in cool dry place
Produce of
Product of Serbia
Preparation and Usage
- May contain surface soil and debris, rinse before use. Cook thoroughly.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Packed for:
- G's Fresh Mushrooms,
- Barway,
- Ely,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB7 5TZ.
Importer address
- IGDA,
- Rohlederstr. 40,
- D-60435,
- Frankfurt,
- Germany.
Return to
- G's Fresh Mushrooms,
- Barway,
- Ely,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB7 5TZ.
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|25 g contains
|100 g contains
|% RI 25 g
|% RI 100 g
|Energy
|323 kJ / 77 kcal
|1293 kJ / 308 kcal
|4%
|15%
|Fat
|1.1 g
|4.4 g
|2%
|6%
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|0.6 g
|1%
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|6.6 g
|26.4 g
|3%
|11%
|of which sugars
|0.9 g
|3.5 g
|1%
|4%
|Fibre
|4.2 g
|16.8 g
|18%
|70%
|Protein
|8 g
|32.1 g
|18%
|71%
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0.12 g
|1%
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020