Found Dried Wild Porcini Mushroom 25G

image 1 of Found Dried Wild Porcini Mushroom 25G
£ 2.00
£80.00/kg

Product Description

  • Porcini Dried Mushrooms
  • Remarkable in risotto
  • The Italians are crazy for these rich, nutty mushrooms because they're versatile and delicious
  • This pack contains naturally dried, handpicked Porcini (Boletus edulis) wild mushrooms
  • Grown by nature - picked by hand
  • High in fibre
  • Pack size: 25G
  • High in fibre

Information

Storage

Keep in cool dry place

Produce of

Product of Serbia

Preparation and Usage

  • May contain surface soil and debris, rinse before use. Cook thoroughly.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • G's Fresh Mushrooms,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Importer address

  • IGDA,
  • Rohlederstr. 40,
  • D-60435,
  • Frankfurt,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • G's Fresh Mushrooms,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values25 g contains100 g contains% RI 25 g% RI 100 g
Energy 323 kJ / 77 kcal1293 kJ / 308 kcal4%15%
Fat 1.1 g4.4 g2%6%
of which saturates 0.1 g0.6 g1%3%
Carbohydrate 6.6 g26.4 g3%11%
of which sugars 0.9 g3.5 g1%4%
Fibre 4.2 g16.8 g18%70%
Protein 8 g32.1 g18%71%
Salt 0.03 g0.12 g1%2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

