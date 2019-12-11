By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Fresh Cranberry Sauce 300G

Tesco Finest Fresh Cranberry Sauce 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
1/6 of a pot
  • Energy278kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.0g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce made with cranberries, ruby port, cinnamon and clove.
  • Made with Ruby port, whole cranberries and cinnamon.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cranberry (35%), Water, Sugar, Port (4%), Cornflour, Concentrated Orange Juice, Thickener (Pectin), Orange Zest, Cinnamon, Clove, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from the refrigerator 5 minutes before. Stir before serving.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pot (50g)
Energy555kJ / 131kcal278kJ / 65kcal
Fat0.4g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate31.2g15.6g
Sugars28.0g14.0g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein0.3g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

