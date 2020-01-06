Sweet Easy Peeler 700G

Lovely fruit with a tang... perfect!
Not that easy to peel but hey we're talking fresh' fruit here! Always found these very tasty and not excessively sweet like some fruit. Highly recommended
Very good and cheap !
Very easy peel, quite sweet although get the odd slightly sour one, love these I go through about a packet a day
Sour Oranges...
Sour & Tough pulp. Not very Orange tasting at all... certainly not 'Sweet'. Disappointing not your classic 'Clementine' or 'Easy Peeler'.... whichever this item was supposed to be.
Disappointing
Disappointing. Not easy to peel at all. Get Tesco Christmas Easy Peelers. More for your money.
Clementines my bum
I have been religiously eating clementines and satsumas every single year for 35yrs,and I can honestly say that whatever these are they are certainly NOT clementines,and are certainly NOT easy peel or even taste anywhere near a normally sweet and juicy clementine or satsuma! I’ve bought and tried these periodically and every single time (except for 1 occasional whee these were delivered squashed and severely mouldy and immediately handed back to delivery driver) they have been very sour,bitter and hard to peel,ergo the complete opposite to a clementine citrus. Will NOT be buying these again from Tesco they are worse than disgusting and always give us the squits
dry and tough
i've bought these quite a few times. they're consistently bad- fibrous and dry. i find other tesco fruit ok, but i've stopped buying these and go to my local grocers instead.
POISONOUS
Seriously disgusting. One just cannot believe how disgusting. They have had some kind of treatment after harvesting it says on the pack. Binned. DO NOT BUY.
I have found these to be really tasty and easy to
I have found these to be really tasty and easy to peel. How ever it looks like they can be hit or miss by the other comments. best to check quality before buying or during shopping collection
Would not buy again
Had to throw them all away they were not nice at all
fresh quality good but as often when i buy these i
fresh quality good but as often when i buy these it is a gamble of how many sweet ones mixed in with absolute sour ones i do not trust these any more