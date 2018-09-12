By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Olay Essential Cleansing Refreshing Face Wash 150Ml

5(10)Write a review
Olay Essential Cleansing Refreshing Face Wash 150Ml
£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml
  • Beautiful skin starts with the right facial cleanser! Olay Refreshing Facial Cleansing Gel cleanses, purifies and invigorates for a fresh skin feeling.Nothing says refreshment like a deep-down-to-the-pores clean. This skin cleanser make up remover lifts away dirt and make-up. The result? Your skin feels fresh, clean and reveals its natural radiance. Olay is about beauty, inside and out. Try this refreshing facial cleansing gel for a fresh start to your skin care routine.
  • Refreshing, gentle cleansing from Olay
  • Refreshing facial cleansing gel for normal, dry and combination skin
  • Gently cleanses dirt and make up
  • Purifies skin without over drying
  • Leaves your skin clean, refreshed and radiant
  • With Aloe Vera and Cucumber extracts
  • Won't clog pores
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Trideceth Sulfate, PEG-100, BHT, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-10, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Sulfate, Trideceth-3, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Sodium Acetate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Magnesium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Diazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum, Linalool

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey
  • KT13 0XP, UK

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey
  • KT13 0XP, UK
  • (UK) 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

150 ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

The best cleanser

5 stars

Omg thank you so much olay for making this product it helped my oily skin and it smells really nice plus it gives me a clean face feeling

lovely cleanser

5 stars

I like this this cleanser,feels really nice on your skin

Love this product

5 stars

Love this product. It leaves my skin feeling clean and soft

olay gentle cleanser

5 stars

Have used it before fantastic product for that price

Great price - and in time for Christmas gifts.

5 stars

I bought 10 of this item and gave them as inexpensive presents. Everyone was really pleased with them and have said they would be happy to buy their own in the future. Well done Olay! Well done Tesco! and Well done me !

Very refreshing

4 stars

This is a lovely foaming face wash, one of the best I have tried and a great price too

good

5 stars

good value for money.

FACE WASH

5 stars

I LOVE THIS FACE WASH, IT MAKES MY SKIN FEEL SO CLEAN, IT DOES NOT LEAVE IT TIGHT LIKE SOME DO, IT REMOVES ALL MAKE UP, I AM 50 YEARS OLD ITS THE BEST I HAVE FOUND, ALSO EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY

Finally a product I can now call a staple

5 stars

I bought this just as a replacement face wash from my usual and so glad I did. I found this removed all my make up as I hate using a lot of facial products like milks and cleansers to remove make up. This facial wash is so soft yet really cleansing on the skin. I don't get that dry feeling after using it either and I live in a hard water area. Olay please never stop making this.

This product is amazing!

5 stars

I would recommend anyone to get this face wash! After just one or two uses my skin felt smoother, cleaner and certainly refreshed! Plus, my skin looked so much clearer and it evened out my skin tone! 5 stars from me! I am very happy! (p.s. its very affordable too, so that's a bonus!)

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

St. Ives Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub 150Ml

£ 3.50
£2.34/100ml

Clean & Clear Exfoliating Daily Wash 150Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Olay Beauty Fluid Sensitive Skin Moisturiser 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here