By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Lambs Kidney Loose

No ratings yetWrite a review
Counter Lambs Kidney Loose
£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Lamb Kidney
  • Lamb Kidney

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlRI*
Energy370kJ / 88kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat2.1g70g
Saturates0.8g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein17.2g50g
Salt0.43g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Lamb Sliced Liver

£ 1.12
£2.50/kg

Boswell Farms Diced Beef 400G

£ 2.45
£6.13/kg

Tesco Diced Beef 400G

£ 3.70
£9.25/kg

Tesco Lambs Hearts

£ 1.53
£3.99/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here