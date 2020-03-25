Whiskas Cat Food Pouch 7+ Poultry Jelly 12X100g
Product Description
- Complete Pet Food for Senior Cats 7 Years or Older.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 12x100g Whiskas wet cat food pouches for adult felines
- Whiskas cat food pouches, Poultry Selection in Jelly
- Succulent cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal. A wonderful way to provide your senior cat with the goodness she needs to maintain her health and strength. Available in 100g WHISKAS® individual packets.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- Yummy Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
- 12 x 100g moist cat food pouches for cats aged 7 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
- 100% complete and balanced meal with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- With vitamin E & minerals to help to support her natural defences
- With added Taurine to help maintain a healthy heart & sharp vision and zinc which helps ensure a healthy skin & coat
- Quality, protein ingredients in every single meal, ideal for everyday feeding
- Simple, nutritional cuisine suitable for all breeds that contribute towards your special pets wellness
- Pack size: 1200G
- Taurine to help maintain a healthy heart & sharp vision
- Vitamin E & minerals to help support a strong immune system
- Zinc which helps ensure a healthy skin & coat
Best before date: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily feeding instructions:
- Pouch Only: 3 kg 2, 4 kg 2 1/2, 5 kg 3
- Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg 1 1/2 + 15 g, 4 kg 2 + 15 g, 5 kg 2 + 25 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs, for overweight cats reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your cat, please contact our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
- 77 kcal/100 g
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- For help & advice call free Mon-Fri (9.00am - 5.00pm)
- Consumer Careline 0800 0648484 (UK Residents Only)
- In the Republic of Ireland, please phone: Lo-call 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.co.uk
12 x 100g ℮
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Turkey), Minerals
- Best before date: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84.5 Vitamin B1: 29 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 20 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.5 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 54 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 10.1 mg Taurine: 880 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 70.8 mg Cassia gum: 2300 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Duck), Minerals
- Best before date: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84.5 Vitamin B1: 29 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 20 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.5 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 54 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 10.1 mg Taurine: 880 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 70.8 mg Cassia gum: 2300 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Minerals
- Best before date: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84.5 Vitamin B1: 29 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 20 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.5 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 54 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 10.1 mg Taurine: 880 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 70.8 mg Cassia gum: 2300 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Poultry), Minerals
- Best before date: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84.5 Vitamin B1: 29 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 20 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.5 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 54 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 10.1 mg Taurine: 880 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 70.8 mg Cassia gum: 2300 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
