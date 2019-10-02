By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Basa Fillet

Typical values per 100g: Energy 366kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillet, skinless and boneless, defrosted
  • Delicate flakes of white fish, excellent as an alternative to meat in wraps, tacos or fajitas. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

Basa (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml%RI*
Energy366kJ / 87kcal0%
Fat1.9g
Saturates1.0g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein17.4g
Salt0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

If you haven't tried this, give it ago!

5 stars

We had not heard of this before, so tried it for the first time. Simply fried in a little butter and seasoning, we found it delicious. Just about to buy it again.

