Tesco British Pork Chipolatas 12 Pack 340G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill. Do not prick sausages.

Caution

Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Tip

Brush with vegetable oil before grilling for an even colour and crispy texture.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes.

Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

