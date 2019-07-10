Tesco British Pork Chipolatas 12 Pack 340G

definitely do not buy again!!!!
This sausage tastes soooo bad. I'll never buy this item ever again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 283kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Dextrose (Sulphites), Emulsifiers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Spice extracts (Nutmeg, Mace).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill. Do not prick sausages.
Caution
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Tip
Brush with vegetable oil before grilling for an even colour and crispy texture.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes.
Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
This pack contains 6 servings
Film. Not Recyclable
340g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (45g**)
|Energy
|1178kJ / 283kcal
|530kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|17.1g
|7.7g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions, 340g pack typically weighs 270g.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
