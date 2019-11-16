Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 800G

No flavour.
No taste to what little meat and too much flavourless potato .
I have been buying these for some years. However I had one tonight 2nd November 2019 and it was two thirds potato and not much mince beef. Will be making my own in future
Wouldn't bother with this again
It was bad for a product in the Finest range. Full of grisly fat and connective tissue. Completely ruined my favourite meal. It's what I'd expect from a product in the Value range. A complete waste of money.
Poor value
Too much potato and not enough mince. Poor value for money
Change recipe or cook !
This pie used to be excellent. I had one about two weeks ago; there was a thin layer of meat less than one third the depth, the remainder being rather tasteless mash. The meat layer was flavourless. Who ever made this needs cooking lessons. I threw most of it out.
Very tast, just like Mum makes
Very tasty, just serve with veg, easy