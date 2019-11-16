By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 800G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in a vegetable gravy topped with mashed potato and parsley breadcrumb.
  • Tender beef simmered with red wine and a kick of Dijon mustard for lots of rich, intense flavour
  • Tender beef simmered with red wine and a kick of Dijon mustard for lots of rich, intense flavour
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mashed Potato (47%), Beef (32%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Wine, Onion, Cornflour, Carrot, Leek, Beef Extract, Celery, Tomato Purée, Caramelised Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, Parsley, Molasses, Onion Purée, Black Pepper, Tamarind Paste, Yeast, Ginger Purée, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Caramel Syrup, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Clove, Paprika, Garlic Extract.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Salt, Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 35-40 mins
From Chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Time: 65-70 mins
From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 65-70 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a Pack (392g**)
Energy478kJ / 114kcal1875kJ / 446kcal
Fat4.0g15.6g
Saturates2.0g7.9g
Carbohydrate13.5g52.9g
Sugars1.8g6.9g
Fibre0.9g3.5g
Protein5.6g21.8g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 800gg typically weighs 784g.--

No flavour.

2 stars

No taste to what little meat and too much flavourless potato .

I have been buying these for some years. However I

3 stars

I have been buying these for some years. However I had one tonight 2nd November 2019 and it was two thirds potato and not much mince beef. Will be making my own in future

Wouldn't bother with this again

1 stars

It was bad for a product in the Finest range. Full of grisly fat and connective tissue. Completely ruined my favourite meal. It's what I'd expect from a product in the Value range. A complete waste of money.

Poor value

2 stars

Too much potato and not enough mince. Poor value for money

Change recipe or cook !

2 stars

This pie used to be excellent. I had one about two weeks ago; there was a thin layer of meat less than one third the depth, the remainder being rather tasteless mash. The meat layer was flavourless. Who ever made this needs cooking lessons. I threw most of it out.

Very tast, just like Mum makes

5 stars

Very tasty, just serve with veg, easy

