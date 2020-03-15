Tesco Dustpan Brush

The brush is very good. The shape of the dustpan
The brush is very good. The shape of the dustpan is not user friendly. Difficult to brush dust over the bump into the dustpan.
best one i have ever brought
Good quality
Good quality of a product for a reasonable amount of money.
Speedy delivery and great product
Ordered this to take away camping with us and was extremely useful throughout our stay and particularly when we came to pack up! Really like that the brush fits securely into the pan so it's easy to store.
Dustpan and Brush
Good size and quality, nice colour and the rubber edge is well designed to pick up dust.
Compact and lightweight
Good value for money lightweight set. Handle fits securely when not in use.
Good Solid Broom
Well priced and appears good quality. Happy to recommend.
Good indoor broom
I have used this broom both inside and out and have been pleased with it
Good
Good quality and strong. You get what you pay for!
It's a dust pan and brush...
Sweeps well and collects mess - what more could you need?