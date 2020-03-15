By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dustpan Brush

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Fine bristles capture all the dust in your home
  • Soft bumpers stop any damage to furniture
  • Wipe clean only
  • - Easy grip handle
  • - Clips together for easy storage
  • - H22 X L33 X W7 cm
  • With a rubber lip to ensure all the dirt is swept up first time, this Tesco Dustpan and brush has a stylish grey and green finish. Practical to use and store, the dustpan features special grooves on the side to help clear any hair or particles stuck in the brush. The dustpan and brush clip together for easy storage. You should always read the label before consuming or using the product and never rely solely on the information presented here.

123 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

The brush is very good. The shape of the dustpan

3 stars

The brush is very good. The shape of the dustpan is not user friendly. Difficult to brush dust over the bump into the dustpan.

best one i have ever brought

5 stars

best one i have ever brought

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality of a product for a reasonable amount of money.

Speedy delivery and great product

5 stars

Ordered this to take away camping with us and was extremely useful throughout our stay and particularly when we came to pack up! Really like that the brush fits securely into the pan so it's easy to store.

Dustpan and Brush

4 stars

Good size and quality, nice colour and the rubber edge is well designed to pick up dust.

Compact and lightweight

4 stars

Good value for money lightweight set. Handle fits securely when not in use.

Good Solid Broom

4 stars

Well priced and appears good quality. Happy to recommend.

Good indoor broom

5 stars

I have used this broom both inside and out and have been pleased with it

Good

5 stars

Good quality and strong. You get what you pay for!

It's a dust pan and brush...

5 stars

Sweeps well and collects mess - what more could you need?

