Tesco Flask 1.0L

4(55)Write a review
Tesco Flask 1.0L
£ 6.00
£6.00/litre

Product Description

  • Stainless steel flask with a one litre capacity
  • Double wall insulation helps keep liquid hot for up to six hours
  • Screw top lid doubles as a cup
  • - Double wall vacuum insulation
  • - Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
  • - Suitable for both cold and hot drinks
  • - Easy to take for outdoor or home
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

55 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Terrible

1 stars

Really poor quality I bought this for work about 3 weeks ago and it now leaks as it won't seal. Not happy

Be wary.

2 stars

It kept tea warm for a very long time and i was impressed with it. But a few months later it has begun to leak from the bottom without even be dropped. Very disappointed.

Not a good item. Drink was stone cold after 2 hour

1 stars

Not a good item. Drink was stone cold after 2 hours complete waste of money

Don’t leak and keep drinks hot

5 stars

The BEST flasks I have ever bought at a great price

Push button top, just what I was looking for.

5 stars

Flask kept water hot for hours even when half full.

Great value basic flask

4 stars

I bought this a month ago for a camping trip to Dorset. We filled it up at the start of the journey in London and four hours and heavy traffic later it was still hot in Dorset! Very impressed with basic, no thrill value for money flask.

excellent flask

5 stars

strong and keeps things hot for a long time this is a replacement flask as an old one seemed to rust on the bottom I now take the time to dry it after use

Brilliant!!

5 stars

Bought this about 3 weeks ago and I'm VERY pleased with it. To make sure it was ok, I filled with just off the boil water at 5pm and the following morning at approx 9.30 I emptied it and couldn't put my hand under, it was so hot. VERY pleased

Stylish toaster

5 stars

Bought this 3 weeks ago and for the price this beats any more expensive brand hands down.It looks stylish as well.

didn't meet the expectations

3 stars

Bought it after reading many positive reviews but didn't really serve the purpose. Used it 3 times for my tea but the tea was cold already after two hours. Also when filled up with hot drink it's outer body becomes too hot to hold it so you have to put it in a bag to carry.

