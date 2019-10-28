Tesco Flask 1.0L

Terrible
Really poor quality I bought this for work about 3 weeks ago and it now leaks as it won't seal. Not happy
Be wary.
It kept tea warm for a very long time and i was impressed with it. But a few months later it has begun to leak from the bottom without even be dropped. Very disappointed.
Not a good item. Drink was stone cold after 2 hours complete waste of money
Don’t leak and keep drinks hot
The BEST flasks I have ever bought at a great price
Push button top, just what I was looking for.
Flask kept water hot for hours even when half full.
Great value basic flask
I bought this a month ago for a camping trip to Dorset. We filled it up at the start of the journey in London and four hours and heavy traffic later it was still hot in Dorset! Very impressed with basic, no thrill value for money flask.
excellent flask
strong and keeps things hot for a long time this is a replacement flask as an old one seemed to rust on the bottom I now take the time to dry it after use
Brilliant!!
Bought this about 3 weeks ago and I'm VERY pleased with it. To make sure it was ok, I filled with just off the boil water at 5pm and the following morning at approx 9.30 I emptied it and couldn't put my hand under, it was so hot. VERY pleased
Stylish toaster
Bought this 3 weeks ago and for the price this beats any more expensive brand hands down.It looks stylish as well.
didn't meet the expectations
Bought it after reading many positive reviews but didn't really serve the purpose. Used it 3 times for my tea but the tea was cold already after two hours. Also when filled up with hot drink it's outer body becomes too hot to hold it so you have to put it in a bag to carry.