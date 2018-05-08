Tesco Flask 0.5L

Stainless Flask
This is en excellent stainless steel flask for the money. Easy to clean & very durable.
Disliked one feature
I prefer a normal stopper. Nothing wrong with it just my choice.
Great value for money
Does the job and great value for money. Would definitely recommend
Not bad.
It's ok,but doesn't seem to hold the heat that long,had one from you before it had a different screw type inner lid,it last's for about 4hr 30mins any longer my teas getter colder...have tightened all the parts,air must be getting in...?
Tesco Stainless Steel Flask 0.5L
I bought this a month ago and think it is absolutely great! For only £4.50 it is excellent value for money. It's the perfect size for travel and keeps your liquid warm for hours. I would highly recommend it :)
Perfect flask for coffee
Keeps liquids hot for long periods of time and easy to clean. Lid doubles as cup!
Great compact bottle for little one
I bought this for my new born baby's feeds and it is compact and keeps the bottle warm so does the job!
Useless
Bought 1 month ago and going to return it. The outside of the flask gets hot within minutes and the drink is cold in one hour. I'd give no stars if I could as this is essentially a bottle not a flask.
Disappointed with this flask
Disappointed with this flask. Doesn't keep hot longer than a couple of hours. Had similar types of flask before that have kept my coffee hot for much longer! Had it for a couple of weeks now and intend to return it for a refund.
Rubbish
I m Not happy n m returning today , please don't buy