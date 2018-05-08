By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Flask 0.5L

4(51)Write a review
Tesco Flask 0.5L
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Stainless steel flask with a 0.5 litre capacity
  • Double wall insulation helps keep liquid hot for up to six hours
  • Screw top lid doubles as a cup
  • - Double wall vacuum insulation
  • - Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
  • - Suitable for both cold and hot drinks
  • - Easy to take for outdoor or home

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Stainless Flask

5 stars

This is en excellent stainless steel flask for the money. Easy to clean & very durable.

Disliked one feature

4 stars

I prefer a normal stopper. Nothing wrong with it just my choice.

Great value for money

5 stars

Does the job and great value for money. Would definitely recommend

Not bad.

2 stars

It's ok,but doesn't seem to hold the heat that long,had one from you before it had a different screw type inner lid,it last's for about 4hr 30mins any longer my teas getter colder...have tightened all the parts,air must be getting in...?

Tesco Stainless Steel Flask 0.5L

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and think it is absolutely great! For only £4.50 it is excellent value for money. It's the perfect size for travel and keeps your liquid warm for hours. I would highly recommend it :)

Perfect flask for coffee

5 stars

Keeps liquids hot for long periods of time and easy to clean. Lid doubles as cup!

Great compact bottle for little one

4 stars

I bought this for my new born baby's feeds and it is compact and keeps the bottle warm so does the job!

Useless

1 stars

Bought 1 month ago and going to return it. The outside of the flask gets hot within minutes and the drink is cold in one hour. I'd give no stars if I could as this is essentially a bottle not a flask.

Disappointed with this flask

2 stars

Disappointed with this flask. Doesn't keep hot longer than a couple of hours. Had similar types of flask before that have kept my coffee hot for much longer! Had it for a couple of weeks now and intend to return it for a refund.

Rubbish

1 stars

I m Not happy n m returning today , please don't buy

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Flask 1.0L

£ 6.00
£6.00/litre

Tesco Tiger Baton

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Offer

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here