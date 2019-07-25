By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Granola Flapjack Traybake 275G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Granola Flapjack Traybake 275G
£ 1.80
£0.66/100g
Each Flapjack
  • Energy847kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1841kJ / 440kcal

Product Description

  • Granola with oats, dried fruits and seeds.
  • Baked in the tray. Made with oats, dried fruits and mixed seeds for a chewy bite.
  • Baked in the tray. Made with oats, dried fruits and mixed seeds for a chewy bite.
  • Baked in the tray
  • Made with oats, dried fruits and mixed seeds for a chewy bite
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats (23%), Dried Fruit (Sultanas, Raisins) (21%), Vegetable Margarine, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Mixed Seeds (Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Linseed) (10%), Skimmed Milk.

Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

275g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1/6 of a pack (46g)
Energy1841kJ / 440kcal847kJ / 202kcal
Fat20.6g9.5g
Saturates6.4g2.9g
Carbohydrate54.0g24.8g
Sugars37.8g17.4g
Fibre5.0g2.3g
Protein7.1g3.3g
Salt0.20g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

No cooking instructions

3 stars

There are no cooking instructions on the packaging, so you have to guess!!

