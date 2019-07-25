Tesco Granola Flapjack Traybake 275G

No cooking instructions
There are no cooking instructions on the packaging, so you have to guess!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1841kJ / 440kcal
INGREDIENTS: Oats (23%), Dried Fruit (Sultanas, Raisins) (21%), Vegetable Margarine, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Mixed Seeds (Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Linseed) (10%), Skimmed Milk.
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
275g
|Typical Values
|100g
|1/6 of a pack (46g)
|Energy
|1841kJ / 440kcal
|847kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|54.0g
|24.8g
|Sugars
|37.8g
|17.4g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|2.3g
|Protein
|7.1g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
