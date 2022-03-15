We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Beacon Blue Goats Cheese 150G

Tesco Finest Beacon Blue Goats Cheese 150G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£3.00
£20.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
414kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.6g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft blue veined goats' cheese.
  • Made at Butlers farmhouse cheeses in Inglewhite at the foot of Beacon Fell. Butlers is a family business who source goats milk from their own farm a couple of miles from the dairy. This recipe was developed by our cheesemaker to make a new style soft blue cheese as an alternative to the more traditional cows milk blue cheeses. The combination of the sweet goatiness and the mild blue flavour is a real point of difference that adds interest to your cheese board.
  • A sweet, silky cheese made in small batches and expertly matured to develop its mild blue flavour.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Full fat soft blue veined goats' cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1379kJ / 333kcal414kJ / 100kcal
Fat28.5g8.6g
Saturates19.3g5.8g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.0g5.7g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Beautiful cheese

5 stars

Will buy again .

This is a beautifully balanced British cheese and

5 stars

This is a beautifully balanced British cheese and will certainly be buying it again.

Delicious cheese

5 stars

This was lovely and I will definitely buy it again, having been deprived by cows' milk intolerance of the traditional blue cheeses. My pack actually hid in the fridge and was a bit over its date when I started it, so I had no great expectations. But it tasted good and was still perfectly acceptable. Customer who thinks putting word "goat" in a product description is a gimmick does not realise how little choice you have about what you eat, once you develop a food allergy.

Absolutely delicious! Really tasty but not strong,

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Really tasty but not strong, neither too hard or too soft. Will buy every week to support British farmers.

Yuuk. Please don't buy. Has no taste

1 stars

Awful. do not restock

Makes my breakfast everyday

5 stars

The best blue cheese ever, great flavour, but not too strong - absolutely love it. Soft & smooth, have it for breakfast daily with an apple - great way to start the day - an absolute. It’s for any cheese lover

Not really a Blue cheese.

3 stars

Although quite nice tasting if I didn't know it was made with Goats milk It would taste like any other white cheese because it's never a blue cheese in flavour. So it seems add the word Goat and you have to pay more?

Wow! This is THE Yummiest cheese. Think I might cr

5 stars

Wow! This is THE Yummiest cheese. Think I might cry when I have (greedily) eaten it all!

This is a delicious cheese which combines a lovely

5 stars

This is a delicious cheese which combines a lovely blue flavour with the sweet tang of a goats cheese. I bought one pack just to try something new and it is now a regular in my fridge and my new favourite blue cheese. Just fab with some crackers and a glass of wine.

Flavoursome

5 stars

Excellent flavour

