Tesco Finest Beacon Blue Goats Cheese 150G

This is a beautifully balanced British cheese and
This is a beautifully balanced British cheese and will certainly be buying it again.
Delicious cheese
This was lovely and I will definitely buy it again, having been deprived by cows' milk intolerance of the traditional blue cheeses. My pack actually hid in the fridge and was a bit over its date when I started it, so I had no great expectations. But it tasted good and was still perfectly acceptable. Customer who thinks putting word "goat" in a product description is a gimmick does not realise how little choice you have about what you eat, once you develop a food allergy.
Absolutely delicious! Really tasty but not strong, neither too hard or too soft. Will buy every week to support British farmers.
Yuuk. Please don't buy. Has no taste
Awful. do not restock
Makes my breakfast everyday
The best blue cheese ever, great flavour, but not too strong - absolutely love it. Soft & smooth, have it for breakfast daily with an apple - great way to start the day - an absolute. It’s for any cheese lover
Not really a Blue cheese.
Although quite nice tasting if I didn't know it was made with Goats milk It would taste like any other white cheese because it's never a blue cheese in flavour. So it seems add the word Goat and you have to pay more?
Wow! This is THE Yummiest cheese. Think I might cry when I have (greedily) eaten it all!
This is a delicious cheese which combines a lovely blue flavour with the sweet tang of a goats cheese. I bought one pack just to try something new and it is now a regular in my fridge and my new favourite blue cheese. Just fab with some crackers and a glass of wine.
Flavoursome
Excellent flavour