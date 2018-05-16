Boston Advance Cleaner Sterile 30Ml

Product Description
- Boston Advance Cleaner Advance Formula
- Daily use of Bausch & Lomb Boston Advance™ Cleaner will prevent the accumulation of stubborn deposits, which impair the wearing comfort of rigid gas permeable lenses.
- Specifically formulated for use with Bausch & Lomb Boston® Advance Comfort Formula Conditioning Solution
- Visibly tinted formula
- For rigid gas permeable contact lenses
- Removes lipid and protein deposits
- Formulated for improved rinsing
- Pack size: 30ML
Information
Ingredients
Active Component: Alkyl Sulphate Surfactant (8, 0 % p/v), Other Ingredients: Sodium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, Non Ionic Alcohol Surfactant, Silica Gel Suspension; with Titanium Dioxide
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Follow your eye care professional's advice and see package insert enclosed for directions and important safety information.
Warnings
- Not for use with Soft Contact Lenses
- Warnings:
- This product is not for use directly in the eye
- Do not use if imprinted neckband on bottle is missing or broken.
- Do not use if you are allergic to any component of this products.
- Do not use beyond expiry date.
- Discard remaining solution 3 months after first opening.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,
- 106 London Road,
- Kingston-upon-Thames,
- KT2 6TN,
- UK.
Net Contents
30ml
Safety information
