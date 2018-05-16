Sea Band Accupressure Band 2S P

Product Description
- Comforting Acupressure Bands
- Including:
- Motion sickness
- Morning sickness
- Chemotherapy related nausea
- Post operative nausea
- Sea-Band Nausea Relief wristbands are a clinically proven, drug free solution to alleviate symptoms of nausea and vomiting associated with all forms of motion sickness, morning sickness, chemotherapy and post operative nausea.
- A plastic stud in each band exerts pressure on the Nei-Kuan acupressure point on the wrists, helping to relieve symptoms of nausea.
- Sea-Band Nausea Relief wristbands can be used on their own or with drugs, with no known contra-indications.
- A drug free answer to sickness
- Clinically tested recommended by healthcare experts
- Natural relief
- Re-usable
Information
Produce of
Manufactured in England
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Sea-Band Nausea Relief wristbands are simple to wear and effective within a few minutes, even if nausea has already started. They are soft, comfortable, fit most wrist sizes and can be re-used many times if hand washed. Simply wear a band on each wrist for as long as needed, with the button placed face-down over the Nei-Kuan point. To find this point, place your three middle fingers on the inside of the crease on your wrist. The correct point is just under the index finger and between the two central tendons. Suitable for adults and children from the age of 3. Children's bands also available. Fibre content: Acrylic. Nylon. Elastane. (No latex).
Name and address
- Sea-Band Limited,
- LE10 0PR.
Return to
- Sea-Band Limited,
- LE10 0PR.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1455 639750
- Email hq@sea-band.com
- www.seaband.com
