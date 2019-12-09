By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dark Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G

4.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Dark Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G
£ 0.85
£0.68/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy299kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2136kJ / 511kcal

Product Description

  • Butter biscuits in dark chocolate.
  • RICH & SNAPPY. Crisp, buttery biscuit nestled in thick rich chocolate. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Rich & snappy
  • Crisp, buttery biscuit nestled in thick rich chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (63%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Dried Egg Yolk.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2136kJ / 511kcal299kJ / 72kcal
Fat26.7g3.7g
Saturates16.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate58.3g8.2g
Sugars32.9g4.6g
Fibre4.9g0.7g
Protein6.9g1.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

nice inducing withdrawal

4 stars

nice biscuit with a good flavoured chocolate. very more-ish which force a score 4 because when expecting 9 biscuit such withdrawal and muttering to only find 8 in box

Excellent taste and quality.

5 stars

Excellent taste and quality.

Great taste and no palm oil

5 stars

Bought these biscuits because they don't contain palm oil (very hard to find biscuits these days without it). Very pleased with the biscuits, taste good.

nice biscuits and good quality at a nice price

5 stars

nice biscuits and good quality at a nice price

Super thick dark chocolate and crisp biscuit.........Yummy!

5 stars

I bought these as they looked similar to the biscuits I usually get, but I like these more! Great quality and cheaper than the others! Perfect.

Very nice and tasty.

4 stars

Occasionally a few individual biscuits of this type have a slightly white powdery cover to part of the chocolate.

amazing value for money should of bought more

5 stars

better than the branded biscuits

Every bit as good as a famous make

5 stars

Alway buy these for my husband. He loves them and better value than a named make

We just love theses dark chocolate biscuits at a great price

5 stars

Very good Tesco branded biscuits at the right price better than any others great with a coffee

Really yummy dark chocolate treat

5 stars

Lovely kept in the fridge so the chocolate is cold and crisp

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

