Tesco Dark Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G

nice inducing withdrawal
nice biscuit with a good flavoured chocolate. very more-ish which force a score 4 because when expecting 9 biscuit such withdrawal and muttering to only find 8 in box
Excellent taste and quality.
Great taste and no palm oil
Bought these biscuits because they don't contain palm oil (very hard to find biscuits these days without it). Very pleased with the biscuits, taste good.
nice biscuits and good quality at a nice price
Super thick dark chocolate and crisp biscuit.........Yummy!
I bought these as they looked similar to the biscuits I usually get, but I like these more! Great quality and cheaper than the others! Perfect.
Very nice and tasty.
Occasionally a few individual biscuits of this type have a slightly white powdery cover to part of the chocolate.
amazing value for money should of bought more
better than the branded biscuits
Every bit as good as a famous make
Alway buy these for my husband. He loves them and better value than a named make
We just love theses dark chocolate biscuits at a great price
Very good Tesco branded biscuits at the right price better than any others great with a coffee
Really yummy dark chocolate treat
Lovely kept in the fridge so the chocolate is cold and crisp