Vtech Moosical Beads

superb,lots of different sounds,songs and lights
we bought this for our granddaughter and she loves it it keeps her entertained with its flashing lights sounds sootheing music, colours and number and alphabet that will teach her as she gets older,great play and learn toy
Bought for my little nephew as I had it for my little one 8 years ago as he loved it...
This is the third time buying Moosical Beads toy for my grandchildren. It creates a fantastic sensory experience for babies and holds their attention for quite some time. The softness of the cow makes it easy to hold and the sounds and lights from touching the beads makes her very pleased with herself. It is a very robust toy. I am very pleased with this purchase.
This was a gift for my niece who is 6 months old. Her mum (my sister) said she loves it, won't stop playing with it and she said the product is of a good quality .
This was a christmas present for my grandaughter and she loves it
I bought this product for my 6 month old nephew and it is a great product.
I brought this for my granddaughter and it appears to be all that I expected it to be .
Bought this for my friend's baby boy and he loves it. His 2 year old brother loves it too!
Bought this for granddaughter and she loves it good for hand. And eye contact and very good price thanks tescos
I bought this a few weeks ago and my little one loves it, she is 5 months old. The lights are entertaining and there are enough different tunes on there not to drive me mad! It turns itself off if it hasn't been touched for a few minutes too which is really useful. Good educational content too, with the alphabet song and 123 etc. And it is a good size for her to hold (and chew!), using the round handles.