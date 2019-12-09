By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vtech Moosical Beads

5(75)Write a review
Vtech Moosical Beads
£ 12.00
Product Description

  • Encourages children to learn about shapes, numbers & the alphabet
  • Features 2 light-up buttons, spinning block & an easy-grab ring
  • Bright colours, patterns & textures help stimulate babies
  • - 2 press light-up buttons teaching abc's and 1-2-3's
  • - Spinning blockteaches the letter and colours and plays fun melodies
  • - Suitable for 3months+
  • It's the most udderly fantastic way to learn! This huggable soft cow with an easy to grab plastic ring is great for tiny hands. Featuring two light-up push buttons and a spinning block that introduce a-b-c, 1-2-3 shapes and colours with fun phrases and a sing-along song. Let your little one get creative by jamming fun sounds into recognisable melodies. Baby can learn about cause and effect by pressing the buttons and sliding the beads also encourages motor skills. By spinning the block baby will learn that the cow loves to drink milk. Includes 12 happy melodies and 3 sing-along songs.

Information

75 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

superb,lots of different sounds,songs and lights

5 stars

we bought this for our granddaughter and she loves it it keeps her entertained with its flashing lights sounds sootheing music, colours and number and alphabet that will teach her as she gets older,great play and learn toy

Fab love it

5 stars

Bought for my little nephew as I had it for my little one 8 years ago as he loved it...

Moosical Toy great features for baby.

5 stars

This is the third time buying Moosical Beads toy for my grandchildren. It creates a fantastic sensory experience for babies and holds their attention for quite some time. The softness of the cow makes it easy to hold and the sounds and lights from touching the beads makes her very pleased with herself. It is a very robust toy. I am very pleased with this purchase.

Great toy for a young child

5 stars

This was a gift for my niece who is 6 months old. Her mum (my sister) said she loves it, won't stop playing with it and she said the product is of a good quality .

Christmas present

5 stars

This was a christmas present for my grandaughter and she loves it

Great value for money

5 stars

I bought this product for my 6 month old nephew and it is a great product.

Lovely colours

5 stars

I brought this for my granddaughter and it appears to be all that I expected it to be .

Great toy

5 stars

Bought this for my friend's baby boy and he loves it. His 2 year old brother loves it too!

Great for tiny hands

5 stars

Bought this for granddaughter and she loves it good for hand. And eye contact and very good price thanks tescos

Lovely toy for baby

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and my little one loves it, she is 5 months old. The lights are entertaining and there are enough different tunes on there not to drive me mad! It turns itself off if it hasn't been touched for a few minutes too which is really useful. Good educational content too, with the alphabet song and 123 etc. And it is a good size for her to hold (and chew!), using the round handles.

