Peppa Pig Celebration Cake Each

Don’t hesitate lovely cake.
Really lovely tasting cake my son had 3 birthday cakes bought by various family members but this was by far the best tasting cake not too sweet and moist. We all recommend it you won’t be disappointed.
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Oil, Raspberry Concentrate, Palm Stearin, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Concentrate (Spirulina), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Sweet Filling 8%, Raspberry Jam 6%
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
This cake provides approx 20 portions
36 Months
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/20th (47g)
|Energy
|1681kJ
|789kJ
|-
|399kcal
|188kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|5.9g
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|68.7g
|32.3g
|of which sugars
|49.7g
|23.4g
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.18g
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard. Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019