Ketel One Vodka 70Cl

- Vodka
- One Family. One Passion. One Vodka
- At the heart of Ketel One Vodka lies one family's passion for fine spirits. Inspired by over 300 years of family distilling expertise, Ketel One is a marriage of old world pot still craft and modern distilling techniques, resulting in a distinctive crisp and sophisticated taste. Personally approved by the family before bottling. Ketel One is crafted for exceptional taste.
- Nolet Distillery since 1691
- From Father to Son for Ten Generations
- 1st: Joannes Nolet - 1638 - 1702
- 2nd: Jacobus Nolet - 1682 - 1743
- 3rd: Joannes Nolet - 1712 - 1772
- 4th: Joannes Nolet - 1747 - 1835
- 5th: Jacobus Nolet - 1773 - 1811
- 6th: Joannes Nolet - 1801 - 1861
- 7th: Jacobus Nolet - 1836 - 1906
- 8th: Joannes Nolet - 1867 - 1934
- 9th: Paulus Nolet - 1915 - 2001
- 10th: Carolus Nolet - 1941 - (Owner)
- Inspired by small batch craftsmanship
- From over 10 generations of family distilling expertise
- Distilled from wheat
- Pack size: 70CL
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Netherlands
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Holland
- Distilled and bottled for:
- Ketel One Worldwide BV.
- By:
- Nolet Distillery,
- Hoofdstraat 14,
- 3114 GG Schiedam,
- www.ketelone.com
18 Years
70cl
