Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage Champagne 75Cl

Product Description
- White French Wine
- Every Grand Vintage is unique and original, the Moët & Chandon Chef de Cave's personal, free interpretation of the singular qualities of that year's grapes. The House's 73rd vintage, Grand Vintage 2009, has an obvious maturity. The initial nuances of the bouquet are harvest notes and vanilla which gradually expand into darker, toastier notes (grilled sesame seeds, roasted almonds, mocha). Concurrently, hints of juicy, fleshy fruits (peaches, apricots) and a floral scent of roses and peonies round out the delicate ensemble. On the palate, the controlled power of the Pinot Noir, with notes of honey and mild spices, is underscored by a nuance of pink grapefruit.
- Blend: Pinot Noir 50%, Chardonnay 36%, Meunier 14%
- The date mentioned hereafter is the disgorging date of this bottle.
- Dosage: 5 g/l.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth & Porveyors of Champagne, Champagne Moët & Chandon Epernay
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled (10 to 12ºC)
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Champagne Moët & Chandon,
- Epernay,
- France.
Return to
- www.moet.com
- www.wineinmoderation.eu
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
Using Product Information
