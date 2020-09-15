By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage Champagne 75Cl

£ 46.00
£46.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Every Grand Vintage is unique and original, the Moët & Chandon Chef de Cave's personal, free interpretation of the singular qualities of that year's grapes. The House's 73rd vintage, Grand Vintage 2009, has an obvious maturity. The initial nuances of the bouquet are harvest notes and vanilla which gradually expand into darker, toastier notes (grilled sesame seeds, roasted almonds, mocha). Concurrently, hints of juicy, fleshy fruits (peaches, apricots) and a floral scent of roses and peonies round out the delicate ensemble. On the palate, the controlled power of the Pinot Noir, with notes of honey and mild spices, is underscored by a nuance of pink grapefruit.
  • Blend: Pinot Noir 50%, Chardonnay 36%, Meunier 14%
  • The date mentioned hereafter is the disgorging date of this bottle.
  • Dosage: 5 g/l.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth & Porveyors of Champagne, Champagne Moët & Chandon Epernay

  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled (10 to 12ºC)

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Champagne Moët & Chandon,
  • Epernay,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.moet.com
  • www.wineinmoderation.eu

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

