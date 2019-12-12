Counter Whole Mirror Carp

- Energy0kJ 0kcal0%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 382kJ / 91kcal
Product Description
- Whole gut in farmed Mirror Carp (Cyprinus carpio), grown in fresh water.
Information
Ingredients
Mirror Carp (Fish).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Produce of
Farmed in France
Number of uses
- Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|382kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|16.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|Typical Analysis: Raw as sold.
|-
