Counter Whole Mirror Carp

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 9.00
£9.00/kg

  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 382kJ / 91kcal

Product Description

  • Whole gut in farmed Mirror Carp (Cyprinus carpio), grown in fresh water.
Information

Ingredients

Mirror Carp (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Farmed in France

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy382kJ / 91kcal
Fat2.8g
Saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein16.4g
Salt0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-
Typical Analysis: Raw as sold.-

