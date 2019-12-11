Carrs Selection Box 500G

Product Description
- Savoury Biscuit Selection
- Oblong Table Water, Poppy & Sesame Crackers, Large Table Water, Small Table Water, Original Melts, Choice Grain Crackers, Small Wheatmeal, Black Pepper Crackers, Cheese Melts
- Circumstances may cause us to vary this selection from that illustrated. Any replacement will be of equal quality.
City of Carlisle Carr's Biscuit Manufacturers since 1831
- A collection of Carr's finest quality biscuits
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Tartaric Acid), Salt, Dried Cheese (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Wheatgerm, Poppy Seeds, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Dried Onion, Sesame Seeds, Barley Malt Extract, Barley Flakes, Kibbled Rye, Kibbled Wheat, Whey Solids (Milk), Wheat Protein, Yeast, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (E920)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Egg, Soya, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For best before, see side of pack
Name and address
- Carr's of Carlisle,
- The Biscuit Works,
- 54 Church Street,
- Carlisle,
- Cumbria,
- CA2 5TG.,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 9174520, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1869
|(kcal)
|445
|Fat
|14.7g
|of which Saturates
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|66.3g
|of which Sugars
|5.8g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|Protein
|9.4g
|Salt
|1.6g
