Apetina Light 200G

Apetina Light 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Light* Mediterranean style soft medium fat cheese. *Contains 50% less fat than standard greek-style white cheeses based on a market average.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cooking cheese slice
  • Natural
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Customer careline: 0845 600 6688
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100 g
Energy 723 kJ/173 kcal
Fat 10 g
of which saturates 6.4 g
Carbohydrate 0.6 g
of which sugars 0.6 g
Protein 18 g
Salt 2.8 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

