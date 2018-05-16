Tesco Raspberries In Light Syrup 300G

- Energy401kJ 95kcal5%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Sugars21.3g24%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 267kJ / 63kcal
Product Description
- Raspberries in light syrup
- Pack size: 115g
Information
Ingredients
Raspberries, Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate, consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in Greece
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
115g
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Half of a can (150g) contains
|Energy
|267kJ / 63kcal
|401kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.2g
|21.3g
|Sugars
|14.2g
|21.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
