Whiskas Kitten With Chicken 2Kg
Product Description
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 2kg Whiskas dry cat food for kittens
- Whiskas Chicken extra small kibbles perfect for your kitten
- Our dry cat biscuits our specially formulated with all the nutrients your kitten needs
- Complete Pet Food for Kittens and Pregnant or Lactating Queens.
- WHISKAS® 2-12months Dry kitten food is specially formulated with all the nutrients your kitten needs growing up into a healthy cat in that all-important first year. And it contains tasty filled pocket kibbles with milk that your kitten will enjoy and can easily bite.
- WHISKAS® 2-12 months dry kitten food provides complete nutrition for the balanced diet your kitten needs to grow up into a healthy cat
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- With increased Vitamin E and Taurine to help to support her natural defences
- This pet food contains easily digestible chicken & rice to help support your kitten's digestive tract
- The dry cat food biscuits contain calcium to support the development of healthy bones and teeth
- These extra small kibbles can be easily eaten by your kitten
- Pack size: 2KG
- With increased vitamin E and taurine to help to support her natural defences
- Calcium to support the development of healthy bones and teeth
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken in the Brown Kibbles), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable origin, Minerals, Vegetables (4% Carrots in the Orange Kibbles, 4% Peas in the Green Kibbles), Milk and Milk Derivatives (4% Milk in the Nuggets)
Storage
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Water should always be available. For weaning kittens soften dry food with water. From 12 months onwards you can feed your cat adult food.
- Allow for a transition phase when switching diet. How to feed your kitten? Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline. Please ensure your kitten is healthy and has a healthy body shape, when using the feeding guide. Pregnant/lactating queens: As much food as they will eat.
- See pack for full feeding instructions.
- 379 kcal/100g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- For help & advice call free Mon - Fri (9.00am - 5.00pm)
- WHISKAS® Careline 0800 0648484 (UK Residents Only)
- In the Republic of Ireland, please phone: Lo-call 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.com
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|37
|Fat content:
|12
|Inorganic matter:
|8
|Crude fibres:
|1.5
|Calcium:
|1.2
|Phosphorus:
|1.1
|Taurine:
|1380 mg/kg
|Vitamin A:
|12380 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1665 IU
|Vitamin E:
|190 mg
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|1.6 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|19.4 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|36.9 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|0.18 mg
|Sodium selenite:
|0.46 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|137 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants, Colourants from natural origin
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
