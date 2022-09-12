Little Dish 1Yr+ Mild Chicken Curry 200G
Product Description
- British chicken in a mildly spiced coconut sauce, with basmati rice.
- Gently introduce little foodies to new flavours with mild spices like ginger, coriander, cumin, turmeric and paprika. The delicious Little Dish Chicken Korma is a great toddler meal for little ones to start enjoying a curry. With 1 of 5 a day, it's also a great main dish to serve alongside some veggies for older children. Our Mild Chicken Korma contains hidden veg in the sauce including yellow peppers, which are high in Vitamin C. Vitamin C helps iron to be absorbed by your body. Your kids will be entertained by fun activities inside the pack featuring our Zoo Crew like Mabel the Cow, Ella the Elephant, Charlie the Chicken, Karmel the Koala, Herbie the Dinosaur, Annabel the Antelope and Trevor the Fish.
- At Little Dish, we believe in the power of real food to build a healthier, happier, more adventurous child filled with the right energy to fully discover the world around them. Every one of our kids meals comes with a fun activity printed inside, carefully crafted to encourage mental and physical development in your little ones.
- We're a small business run for little people. We put children at the heart of everything we do and we understand what they need to thrive, be healthy and be happy. We work with a baby and child nutritionist on the recipe for each toddler meal to ensure its nutritionally balanced.
- Little Dish Mild Chicken Korma is a tasty kids meal featuring British chicken in a mildly spiced coconut sauce served with soft basmati rice
- Contains onion, yellow pepper, mango, cauliflower and sweet potato for 1 of 5 a day
- Heat for just 1 minute 40 seconds in the microwave and let it rest before serving
- No added sugar and low in salt to help your little ones stay healthy
- Prepared in the Little Dish kitchen and kept chilled for freshness
- Suitable to be frozen at home
- Pack size: 200G
- Low in Salt
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Basmati Rice (45%)*, Cooked British Chicken (15%), Water, Onion, Yellow Pepper (5%), Mango (4.5%), Coconut Milk (4.5%), Cauliflower (3.5%), Sweet Potato (2%), Korma Paste**, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Puree, Tomato, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, *Cooked Basmati Rice contains: Water, Basmati Rice, **Korma Paste contains: Yeast Extract, Spices, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Onion Concentrate, Salt, Tomato Puree, Desiccated Coconut
Storage
Please keep in the fridge. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 1. Place meal on a microwaveable plate and heat for 1 min at 900w from chilled.
2. Remove from microwave, peel back film and stir. Heat for a further 40 secs from chilled.
3. When it's ready, let it rest for 2 minutes in the microwave.
4. Remove film, check temperature, stir and serve.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Do not reheat. Remove the card sleeve and pierce the film in several places.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 190°C / 170°C fan / gas mark 5.
2. Place meal on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven for 35 mins from frozen.
3. When it's ready, remove from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes
4. Remove film, check temperature, stir and serve.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 190°C / 170°C fan / gas mark 5.
2. Place meal on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven for 25 mins from chilled.
3. When it's ready, remove from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes.
4. Remove film, check temperature, stir and serve.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfectly portioned & nutritionally balanced for 1-3 year olds. Also great for 4-5 year olds (or bigger appetites) with a side of veggies.
Warnings
- Safety Instructions
- We prepare our meals with the utmost care, but please double check for bones and small fragments of mango stone.
Name and address
- Head Office Address:
- Little Dish,
- 10a Ledbury Mews North,
- London,
- W11 2AF.
- EU Address:
Return to
- Little Dish,
- 10a Ledbury Mews North,
- London,
- W11 2AF.
- Contact Us
- hello@littledish.co.uk or 020 3291 2409
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|200g pack
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|439/104
|878/208
|Fat
|2.0g
|4.0g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|31.1g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.6g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.16g
Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit & veg
|-
|-
Veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size
|-
|-
Safety information
Safety Instructions We prepare our meals with the utmost care, but please double check for bones and small fragments of mango stone.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.