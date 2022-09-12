Little Dish 1Yr+ Mild Chicken Curry 200G

Instructions: 1. Place meal on a microwaveable plate and heat for 1 min at 900w from chilled. 2. Remove from microwave, peel back film and stir. Heat for a further 40 secs from chilled. 3. When it's ready, let it rest for 2 minutes in the microwave. 4. Remove film, check temperature, stir and serve.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Do not reheat. Remove the card sleeve and pierce the film in several places.



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 190°C / 170°C fan / gas mark 5.

2. Place meal on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven for 35 mins from frozen.

3. When it's ready, remove from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes

4. Remove film, check temperature, stir and serve.



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 190°C / 170°C fan / gas mark 5.

2. Place meal on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven for 25 mins from chilled.

3. When it's ready, remove from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes.

4. Remove film, check temperature, stir and serve.

