Little Dish 1Yr+ Fish Pie 200G

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Little Dish 1Yr+ Fish Pie 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Classic Fish Pie for Toddlers
  • We make our fish pie with bite-sized pieces of salmon and pollock in a cheese and leek sauce and top it with potato and veg mash.
  • At Little Dish we make fresh, perfectly nutritionally balanced meals to nourish growing bodies and minds. Our nutritionist makes sure every recipe provides your toddler with just the right amount of energy, protein and fats. We make it quick and easy to give your child nutritious, fresh meals that taste as good as homemade.
  • Proper food for kids
  • Nutritionist approved
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • Low salt
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit & veg
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low salt
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Milk, Carrot, Salmon (Fish) (7%), Pollock (Fish) (6%), Water, Swede, Fromage Frais (Milk), Onion (2.5%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Leek (1.5%), Cornflour, Haricot Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Nutmeg, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk

Storage

Keep in the fridgeFreeze before use by date. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Classic Fish Pie is best cooked in the oven. Please do not reheat. All microwaves vary, these are guidelines only. Always test the temperature before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and easy peel film. Put the pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 45 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving.

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and easy peel film. Put the pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 30 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • We make our meals with the utmost care but please double check for bones.

Name and address

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • Notting Hill,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.

Return to

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • Notting Hill,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.
  • www.littledish.co.uk
  • 020 3291 2409
  • hello@littledish.co.uk

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g200g pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)383/91765/183
Fat 4.0g8.0g
of which saturates 1.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate 8.6g17.2g
of which sugars 2.8g5.5g
Fibre 0.9g1.8g
Protein 4.7g9.5g
Salt 0.23g0.45g
Veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

Safety information

View more safety information

We make our meals with the utmost care but please double check for bones.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect kids fish pie

5 stars

The quality was excellent, my toddler absolutely devoured this. She ate it all in record time. The pieces of fish are a perfect size, and the portion side is ideal. The smell was very appetising and it looked very good quality. I will be purchasing this again.

A bit hit with my Little One!

5 stars

Little Dish Fish Pie was a great portion size for the price paid. Can be cooked in the microwave or the oven and can also be cooked straight from frozen which is a bonus. A good layer of sweet potato mash along with a good amount of soft fish and peas in a creamy sauce. Fish is quite chunky on serving but can be easily flaked to make it easier to manage. The packaging advises to check for small bones before serving but I didn't find any.All in all a very tasty meal which I would buy again.

Great nutritious meal, would definitely buy again

5 stars

I normally can't get my son to eat fish, however, he absolutely loved this Little Dish Fish Pie. The sauce and mash have veg blended in which means he's getting one of his five a day. Perfect little meal overall!

My boy ate the lot

5 stars

I recently bought this meal in store and my little one absolutely loved it. Plenty of fish and hidden veggies in the mash. Would definitely buy again.

