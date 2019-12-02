Little Dish 1Yr+ Fish Pie 200G

Perfect kids fish pie
The quality was excellent, my toddler absolutely devoured this. She ate it all in record time. The pieces of fish are a perfect size, and the portion side is ideal. The smell was very appetising and it looked very good quality. I will be purchasing this again.
A bit hit with my Little One!
Little Dish Fish Pie was a great portion size for the price paid. Can be cooked in the microwave or the oven and can also be cooked straight from frozen which is a bonus. A good layer of sweet potato mash along with a good amount of soft fish and peas in a creamy sauce. Fish is quite chunky on serving but can be easily flaked to make it easier to manage. The packaging advises to check for small bones before serving but I didn't find any.All in all a very tasty meal which I would buy again.
Great nutritious meal, would definitely buy again
I normally can't get my son to eat fish, however, he absolutely loved this Little Dish Fish Pie. The sauce and mash have veg blended in which means he's getting one of his five a day. Perfect little meal overall!
My boy ate the lot
I recently bought this meal in store and my little one absolutely loved it. Plenty of fish and hidden veggies in the mash. Would definitely buy again.