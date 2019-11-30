St Helen's Farm Goats Cheese 240G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Mild Goats Cheese
  • Our award-winning mild cheese is suitable for slicing, grating and cooking and is naturally whiter than cheese made from cows' milk
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fresh from the farm
  • International Cheese & Dairy Awards Nantwich 2018 - Gold Award
  • Best of British goats' milk
  • Mellow and creamy
  • Suitable for a cows' milk free diet
  • Made from pasteurised goats' milk
  • Lactose and gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened keep tightly wrapped and use within 4 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature.

Name and address

Return to

  • Tel: 01430 861715
  • www.sthelensfarm.co.uk

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy - kJ1447kJ
- kcal (Calories)349kcal
Fat28.5g
- of which saturates18.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g
- of which sugars0.1g
Protein23.0g
Salt1.9g
Calcium941mg*
*(118% Nutrient Reference Value)-

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Good for cooking with or on its own

5 stars

Brilliant for sandwiches or a sprinkle on top of pasta! My son can’t digest cows milk products but this one has been a life saver! Firm and mild goats cheese, really good for cooking with or on its own :-)

disapointed

1 stars

I love the product and I like the Tesco own brand goat cheese yet I cant get it on an online shop. Really annoying. I have a few products I have this issue with. KoKo milk products are the same

The wonderful taste

5 stars

Well honestly what a fuss the previous reviewer made after tasting this delicious goats cheese, from those cute little animals. Making a toasted cheese sandwich is so tasty, doesn't need camouflage on it either, just on its own and cutting small cubes of it and sprinkle over hot spaghetti is just wonderful.

Read this, it's important.

1 stars

It was all ok unless you don't like goats cheese. My other half does and thought it would be good for me to try it once more to see if I "might like it now". She cut a thin piece and placed a smear of Branston Small Chunks Pickle across it. Passing it to me, she placed it in my unwelcoming mouth but hey, I thought, it could be nice.... Oooof! The pickle taste came and went and what followed can only be described as a mixture of feet and farmyard flavoured, semi dry, crumbly badness that tasted like a nanny goat had sold her tits to the devil. I froze all chomping and did the best I could to prevent the goat-mucus from contacting any more taste buds. The bin awaited and got to enjoy what I hadn't. As the Brabanto bin ate it, he didn't complain at all, unlike me. If you like goats cheese, go for it. If you don't and have another half that wants you to try it, don't.

