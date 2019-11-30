St Helen's Farm Goats Cheese 240G

Good for cooking with or on its own
Brilliant for sandwiches or a sprinkle on top of pasta! My son can’t digest cows milk products but this one has been a life saver! Firm and mild goats cheese, really good for cooking with or on its own :-)
disapointed
I love the product and I like the Tesco own brand goat cheese yet I cant get it on an online shop. Really annoying. I have a few products I have this issue with. KoKo milk products are the same
The wonderful taste
Well honestly what a fuss the previous reviewer made after tasting this delicious goats cheese, from those cute little animals. Making a toasted cheese sandwich is so tasty, doesn't need camouflage on it either, just on its own and cutting small cubes of it and sprinkle over hot spaghetti is just wonderful.
Read this, it's important.
It was all ok unless you don't like goats cheese. My other half does and thought it would be good for me to try it once more to see if I "might like it now". She cut a thin piece and placed a smear of Branston Small Chunks Pickle across it. Passing it to me, she placed it in my unwelcoming mouth but hey, I thought, it could be nice.... Oooof! The pickle taste came and went and what followed can only be described as a mixture of feet and farmyard flavoured, semi dry, crumbly badness that tasted like a nanny goat had sold her tits to the devil. I froze all chomping and did the best I could to prevent the goat-mucus from contacting any more taste buds. The bin awaited and got to enjoy what I hadn't. As the Brabanto bin ate it, he didn't complain at all, unlike me. If you like goats cheese, go for it. If you don't and have another half that wants you to try it, don't.